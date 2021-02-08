The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Trailer Released for Super Bowl 2021

✖

Marvel fans were just treated to a brand new trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, flying into action on Disney+ next month. During the broadcast for Super Bowl 2021, the NFL's 55th event, Marvel Studios released a brand new look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on the streaming service, giving fans their biggest opportunity yet to see what's next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of Avengers: Endgame. This should come as great news for everyone who is eager for more adventures in the MCU after the ending of Marvel's WandaVision.

The series will see the team-up of Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson after the retirement of their friend Steve Rogers AKA Captain America, though the legacy of the Star-Spangled Avenger weighs heavily on the two. While Cap granted his trademark shield to Sam in Avengers: Endgame, it looks like the U.S. Government would like their own agent to take the mantle instead. If this sounds exciting, don't worry because you won't have to wait too long to watch.

In addition to the series release date, the spot aired during Super Bowl LV also revealed our first look at the series, promising a lot superhero action in the same style of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Bucky actor Sebastian Stan recent spoke with the Associated Press about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, teasing that it would be unlike anything fans have seen from these two characters before.

"We’re getting to do things with these characters that we just never had an opportunity to [do]. I mean, we’re taking them to such different, new waters," said Stan. "We’re having a lot of fun. We’re definitely [having fun]. There’s no way to not have fun with Anthony [Mackie]." He then teased that Bucky and Mackie's Sam will not always get along: "Sometimes I would really love to kill him. But other than that, if one of us doesn’t manage to kill the other by the end of the show, we’re good."

The series will also reintroduce a new version of Captain America. Series star Anthony Mackie explained that the show will explore who will get the right to wield the shield during a recent interview with The Jess Cagle Show.

“No, we don't know that yet. The show, the idea of the show is basically, you know, and at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Cap decided he was going into retirement and he asked me if I would take up the shield, but at no point in time, did I agree to or say that I would be Captain America,” Mackie said. “So the show walks the line of who is going to take up the shield and who's going to be Captain Americaif Steve isn't coming back.”

Fans will get to see what's next for these heroes when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+