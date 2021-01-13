Anthony Mackie Speaks Out On Who Is Going To Be New Captain America

✖

Anthony Mackie is speaking out on who is going to be the new Captain America. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is quickly approaching and fans want to know more. Mackie joined The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM to reveal what his take on the Cap conflict was. Avengers: Endgame’s final scene seems to suggest that Falcon will step into the Captain Americarole going forward. But, Mackie has been very slippery in discussing who will rock that shield going forward. He’s tried to make it very clear that fans won’t be getting that information from him before the series begins on Disney+. A lot of people were angling for Sebastian Stan to end up with the iconic weapon and the mantle before Endgame. But, Steve made his decision and the entire Marvel Universe is going to have to live with it. Mackie continues to have fun holding the entire fandom in suspense.

“No, we don't know that yet. The show, the idea of the show is basically, you know, and at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Cap decided he was going into retirement and he asked me if I would take up the shield, but at no point in time, did I agree to or say that I would be Captain America,” Mackie clarified. “So the show walks the line of who is going to take up the shield and who's going to be Captain America if Steve isn't coming back.”

The Falcon actor also gave them some insight into how old man Cap came to be. Wildly enough, Marvel brought in three older actors who were hoping to become Steve Rogers, but that wasn’t going to cut it.

Mackie continues, “Well, it's funny they actually wanted to cast an old dude to play Chris Evans. So they brought in like three actors. They're like, none of these, like this, isn't how Chris will look when he's old. Like, he's gonna, he's like George Clooney. He's going to be 95 and still like handsome, you know? So they, they brought in a makeup team and prosthetics and makeup and made them into an old man. And how good of an actor Chris is it actually worked like he, he pulled it off with his voice and everything. He did a great job.”

Do you think Falcon should keep that moniker or move over to being Captain America? Let us know down in the comments!