The Flash: Godspeed Returns in "Pay the Piper" Preview

The CW has released a preview for "Pay the Piper", the upcoming episode of The Flash's sixth season set to air on May 5th. The episode will see the return of Hartley Rathaway/Pied Piper (Andy Meintus), a character first introduced as a villain in the show's first season, but Pied Piper isn't the only blast from the past, as it were, that will be in play in "Pay the Piper". Godspeed will also return, though this is the first time Team Flash has dealt with the dangerous speedster since the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" which means anything is possible, given how that event dramatically changed reality.

In the preview, which you can check out above, Barry is willing to risk his rapidly diminishing speed in order to stop Godspeed, something that may have catastrophic impact on not only Barry himself but on how Team Flash is able to handle the rest of the challenges they face this season, such as Black Hole. Even if Barry does spend the last of his speed going up against Godspeed, he will eventually get that speed back. It's just going to be a journey to get there, though it’s one that fans got their first real glimpse of in Tuesday night’s “Liberation” with a first effort at the creation of the artificial speed force.

"They are desperate to create the artificial speed force because they've got to get Barry's speed back in order to bring down Black Hole and all of their wonderful assassins," showrunner Eric Wallace told ComicBook.com. "Needless to say, since this isn't the season finale, I'm pretty sure Barry's not getting his speed back tonight. In fact, there's going to be a, again, I don't want to spoil anything, you'll get tonight a big clue and your first glimpse at their effort to actually build the device to bring back Barry's speed. This artificial speed force device."

You can check out the synopsis for "Pay the Piper" below.

"GODSPEED AND PIED PIPER RETURN – When Godspeed returns, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to Hartley Rathaway (guest star Andy Mientus) for help. However, things get tense quickly after Barry realizes one of the changes from Crisis is that The Flash and Pied Piper are now enemies. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) tries to escape the Mirrorverse.

Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Jess Carson."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Pay the Piper" will air on May 5th.

