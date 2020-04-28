The Flash Showrunner Addresses When Barry Will SPOILER

✖

Things have been quite different on The Flash since the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths". Not only have there been major changes in reality itself such as new foes and former allies turned to foes, but Barry has personally been dealing with a huge and devastating truth. Due to his actions in "Crisis" he may have had a key role in saving the world, but he caused the death of the Speed Force. The Scarlet Speedster is running out of speed fast and while the hero will get his speed back at some point, according to series showrunner Eric Wallace that's not happening just yet.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Wallace explained that Barry's speed is necessary to stopping Black Hole, but there's still a bit of a journey left before his powers can be restored -- and it's not happening in Tuesday night's "Liberation" but fans will get a major lead on how Team Flash's artificial speed force will come to pass.

"They are desperate to create the artificial speed force because they've got to get Barry's speed back in order to bring down Black Hole and all of their wonderful assassins," Wallace explained. "Needless to say, since this isn't the season finale, I'm pretty sure Barry's not getting his speed back tonight. In fact, there's going to be a, again, I don't want to spoil anything, you'll get tonight a big clue and your first glimpse at their effort to actually build the device to bring back Barry's speed. This artificial speed force device."

Wallace also noted that while they are working their way toward that artificial speed force, time is not on their side. As we've seen in this back half of the sixth season, Barry is getting weaker as his powers wind down. According to Wallace, it puts the hero in an incredibly vulnerable position "at the worst time" in the upcoming episode.

"So, it's a pressing concern at the same time as Black Hole and all of their kind of bad folks grow in power, Barry is getting weaker, so he's in a really bad situation," Wallace said. "That's going to play out literally in tonight's episode when a very unexpected adversary shows a side of themselves that we haven't seen before at the worst time for Barry Allen because he's never needed to speed more than tonight."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Liberation" airs tonight, Tuesday, April 28th.

