Grant Gustin Reveals His Favorite Moment on The Flash

The Flash is nearing the end of its sixth season on The CW, with the final episode filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic set to debut next month. At the center of the series has been Grant Gustin's portrayal of Barry Allen/The Flash, and it sounds like he has some pretty fond memories of working on the series. Gustin recently appeared on an episode of Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, where he was asked if there is a moment from filming The Flash. Initially, Gustin suggested a more lighthearted instance from behind-the-scenes of the series, when he and Harrison Wells actor Tom Cavanagh would goof around.

“Honestly, the first thing that came to my mind was just times with Tom Cavanagh, in general, that we can’t stop laughing. Just bits that get stupider and stupider as we go, but funnier and funnier, and that we remember for weeks," Gustin explained. "Sometimes, when they’re really funny - like, some of these crew members that compliment us on scenes, will come up to us and be like ‘Man, I was telling my wife about that bit you guys were doing.’ That’s so gratifying too, to hear that our bit made it home with a crew member to his wife.

But as Gustin went on to explain, the moment on The Flash that has stuck with him the most has been a sequence in the Season 1 finale, where Barry went back in time to attempt to save his mother from her death.

"But a specific moment I’ll never forget was the Season 1 finale, and shooting the scene - to this day, it’s maybe the best scene I’ve shot on the show - where Barry goes back, he thinks, to save his mom from getting killed by the Reverse-Flash," Gustin revealed. "And then he stops, because he realizes he has to let it happen. But then he gets to have this moment with her as she’s dying. And Barry’s an adult, and she has the moment of recognition, and knows that it’s him, but doesn’t understand why, but accepts that it is."

"It was this crazy, emotional scene — I’ll never forget shooting that scene, or the subsequent hours at home after, where I couldn’t shake it," Gustin added. "I was in the shower, still just hysterically crying, like my mom had died in front of me for real. As an actor, it was just something that I still draw from."

