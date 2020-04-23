The Flash Brings Back Godspeed and Pied Piper in "Pay the Piper" Synopsis

✖

The CW has released a new synopsis for "Pay the Piper", the eighteenth and penultimate episode of The Flash's sixth season. The description hints at two major characters who will be returning to the fray -- Hartley Rathaway/Pied Piper (Andy Meintus) and August Hart/Godspeed (B.D. Wong). It sounds like Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) will be reaching out to Hartley to help in the fight against Godspeed, only to remember that the pair are now actually enemies. As fans of the series will remember, Hartley was initially introduced as a disgruntled employee of Harrison Wells (Tom Cavanagh) in Season 1, before Barry's time-traveling shenanigans retconned Hartley into being an ally of Team Flash. If that left viewers feeling confused, it sounds like this post-"Crisis on Infinite Earths" tease will turn him back into an antagonist of sorts. You can check out the synopsis below:

"GODSPEED AND PIED PIPER RETURN – When Godspeed returns, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to Hartley Rathaway (guest star Andy Mientus) for help. However, things get tense quickly after Barry realizes one of the changes from Crisis is that The Flash and Pied Piper are now enemies. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) tries to escape the Mirrorverse.

Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Jess Carson."

Godspeed's return will be particularly exciting for The Flash fans, after the visually-stunning speedster made his debut in a flash-forward episode last season. In the show's Season 6 opener, it was revealed that Team Flash has been chasing down various duplicates of Godspeed, to no avail.

While it wasn't written to be, the episode is set to be the penultimate installment of Season 6, after production on the series was shut down due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"There was going to be a big Thawne cliffhanger at the end of what this season would have been, but that's not going to be the cliffhanger we get," Gustin said in a recent interview. "[Episode] 619, "Success is Assured," is going to end up being our finale, so we're going to have a different cliffhanger than originally planned. But the cliffhanger at the end of 619 does serve as a pretty good finale."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Pay the Piper" will air on May 5th.

