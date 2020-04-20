The Flash Star Confirms Which Episode Will Be Season 6 Finale Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

✖

The Flash returns to this week with its first new episode in over a month, thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic which shut down production on The CW's popular Arrowverse series. With that shutdown still ongoing as efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 continue, there's been some question as to whether the remainder of the show's sixth season will continue as planned and what the season finale will ultimately look like. Now, series star Grant Gustin confirms that the season will be cut a little short, prompting the nineteenth episode of the season to now serve as its finale.

In an interview with TV Line, Gustin revealed that a planned "big Thawne cliffhanger" initially planned for the season's original finale isn't going to happen. Instead, the season will end on episode 6x19, "Success is Assured" and will have a cliffhanger all its own.

"There was going to be a big Thawne cliffhanger at the end of what this season would have been, but that's not going to be the cliffhanger we get," Gustin said. "[Episode] 619, "Success is Assured," is going to end up being our finale, so we're going to have a different cliffhanger than originally planned. But the cliffhanger at the end of 619 does serve as a pretty good finale."

The Flash shut down production on its sixth season on March 13. At the time it was reported that the series did have several episodes already filmed, but it wasn't clear how many. Gustin's comments now clarify that and, provided the show airs weekly until through the remaining four episodes, the new season finale will air on May 12, with Stargirl taking over The Flash's slot on May 19th.

As for what that cliffhanger Gustin mentioned will be, it may be connected to Barry and Iris' relationship. For the past several episodes of The Flash, the Iris (Candice Patton) that Barry has been interacting with is actually Mirror-Iris while, unbeknownst to him, his real wife is trapped in a Mirror World with Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor). Fans have already seen some strain between the pair and showrunner Eric Wallace previously told TV Line that things are going to get pretty rocky for the Arrowverse's gold-standard couple.

"Barry and Iris are, indeed, about to experience the rockiest month of their marriage so far," Wallace said. "Where it ends and what happens as a result? Sorry, no spoilers here!"

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The series returns on April 21 with "So Long and Goodnight".

What do you think about this change in The Flash's planned episodes for Season 6? Let us know in the comments below.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.