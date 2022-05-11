The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Star Alfonso Ribeiro Addresses How Much He's Asked to Do the Carlton Dance

✖





The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro addressed how much people ask him to do the Carlton dance in everyday life. He stopped by Jimmy Kimmel show to talk about his career and America's Funniest Home Videos. During their discussion, he said that he couldn't believe how often someone asks him to dance like his Fresh Prince character. Ribeiro actually says that he can't leave the house without a fan approaching him to ask about Carlton and those iconic moves. It sounds literally exhausting and the actor should be commended for communicating this unique experience. Yes, stars get approached every day with these kinds of requests. But, for the Fresh Prince star it takes on a different dimension when certain fans demand that performance at the drop of the hat.

"I won't say kill, but I uh, you know, I don't have a love for it like they do," Ribeiro began. "I mean I typically get asked to do the dance pretty much every day of my life if I go outside. I'm not dancing for you. I'm a Black guy, I'm just not dancing for you. It's not gonna happen."

"The weird part for me is trying to understand what's happening in their head, right?" Ribeiro added. "Like what makes you think that you just gonna ask a random person to dance for you, and they're gonna be like 'Oh my God, I've been waiting for you to ask! Hold on a second, let me get into character.' It's not — I don't get it. It's not gonna happen."

The current AFV host also had some nice words to day after Bob Saget passed away. He had a heartfelt tribute to the beloved comedian. "By now, pretty much the world has heard of Bob Saget's passing Sunday morning," the wrote in a caption on YouTube. "Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone onto entertain not only America, but the world. Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud and, often times, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob."

