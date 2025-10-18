The Greatest TV Show to Binge During Halloween Season is Free & Topping the Charts Again

Halloween is one of the best seasons of the year. Set right in the fall when the air is just a little colder, the days are getting shoulder, and the snacks are getting more pumpkin-spiced, October and Halloween is just a time of year that invites a perfect mix of cozy and spooky. It’s also a perfect time of year to curl up with a good tv show to binge and now, one of the greatest to watch this time of year is free to stream and already climbing up the charts.

With three seasons available and a fourth on the way, From is a perfect Halloween binge. The series, which first premiered in 2022 on MGM+ (formerly Epix), From is a perfectly spooky story. The story is set in a nightmarish American town that traps anyone who enters it. With no way to get out, the unwilling residents of the town have to work to not only stay alive and find some sense of normalcy while being plagued by the threat of terrifying creatures that emerge from the surrounding forest when the sun goes down, but they also have to try to find a way out. The series has received a great deal of critical acclaim, especially for its story and its performances. The third season in particular has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with seasons two and one both in the 90s. However, despite the critical acclaim, the series remains an underrated gem which makes spooky season the perfect time to dive in.

From Is Perfect for Fans of Lost (And It’s Easier than Ever to Watch)

While From may still be a bit of a hidden gem when it comes to television, it’s a perfect series even for those not necessarily looking for something especially spooky. The series is perfect for fans of Lost in particular as it shares many of the same general vibes as well as functions as a slowly unfolding puzzle of sorts. There are a lot of questions about the predicament the residents of the terrifying and nameless town have found themselves in and while season three finally started to connect some of the dots in the larger story, there is still so much more to explore. It also helps that From stars Lost alum Harod Perrineau as Boyd Stevens, the towns self-appointed sheriff and mayor.

From is also easier to watch than ever. For those with an Amazon Prime subscription in the U.S., the series is available to stream there and is currently at number 8 on their top television shows rankings. But a paid streaming service isn’t the only way to tune in to From. Season 1 is available to watch for free on The Roku Channel as well as on Philo. And, if you end up getting hooked (and trust us, you will) there’s good news on that front as well. From was renewed for a fourth season last November and production on season four is currently underway. That means there is plenty more mystery waiting to unfold so go ahead and curl up, get cozy, and have yourself a nice, spooky Halloween binge.

