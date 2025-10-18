New Netflix Thriller Is Officially A Hit With More Than 30 Million Views

Another weekend, another movie taking the top spot on Netflix’s Top Ten Global Movies. This week’s pick is a take on a classic murder mystery, which seems to be a trend in the film-making world recently, with films like Weapons (yes, it’s technically a murder mystery), Another Simple Favor, and the upcoming Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery dominating our screens. If anything, it’s a nice way to break up the barrage of superhero movies we’ve been hit with over the last few years.

The Woman in Cabin 10, starring Kiera Knightley, Hannah Waddingham, and Guy Pearce, is summed up best by IMDB: “A travel writer stumbles upon a gruesome secret while traveling aboard a luxury cruise ship,” and is sitting at 21.2M views this week alone. According to reviews, it seems to be the kind of film that’s a nice watch on a chilly evening—easy to follow and beautifully filmed, but not overly gripping or well-written. It currently only holds a 28% on the Rotten Tomatoes tomatometer.

So What Is The Deal With The Woman In Cabin 10?

The film is based on the bestselling mystery novel The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware, with our main character, journalist Lo Blacklock, played by Knightley, boarding a luxury yacht for a new assignment. She sees what she believes is a passenger being thrown overboard. Seemingly the only one who witnessed the tragic event, Lo is told that it never happened. All passengers and crew seem to be accounted for, and despite no one believing her, she risks her own life to continue looking for answers.

Reviews on the film are mixed, with John Anderson of the Wall Street Journal saying, “It really is a ludicrous exercise, the kind one hopes was fun for the actors because the results are so wacky, and the cast so prestigious.” Laura Miller of Slate disagrees with that sentiment, stating that the film’s “application of high-Hitchcockian gloss to this revamped tale of class paranoia works impressively well.” The answer to the question “Is The Woman In Cabin 10 actually good?” seems to lie somewhere in the middle—a beautiful film with a weaker script and a prestigious cast that is mostly brought to life in an easy-to-digest way that doesn’t require too much buy-in or thought.

