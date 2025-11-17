The Jaw-Dropping Amount of Money Taylor Sheridan Shows Made for Paramount+ Revealed (It Makes His Exit Worse)

Earlier this month came shocking news that send ripples through Hollywood, confirmation that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan was hanging up his hat with Paramount (freshly acquired by Skydance) and moving on to greener pastures. That news confirmed that Sheridan would take his talents over to NBC Universal, and would begin working for them on feature films in 2026, and then, in 2028, begin making TV shows for them, specifically on Peacock. The good news is that there’s still time for Paramount on that front, but the bad news has made itself known.

Even though the Sheridan-created flagship series Yellowstone has concluded, spinoffs and related shows continue to get made, with a new one set to arrive in 2026. Though Paramount+ is home to all of his work so far, it was never totally clear how dependent they were on him to keep their streaming venture going. Fans of Sheridan’s work and anyone with keen observation about Hollywood saw his departure from Paramount to another service as one with major implications, and now there’s proof, hard data that backs it up.

Taylor Sheridan’s TV Shows Boosted Paramount+ (And Now He’s Leaving)

According to Parrot Analytics (via The Wrap), the Taylor Sheridan-created TV shows have created “more than $800 million in global streaming revenue for the platform,” including the ones that stream on Paramount+ and other services. This number accounts for how the shows that Sheridan has spearheaded have been able to gain subscribers, keep those same subscribers, and continue driving economic growth for the platform as a whole.

Parrot Analytics has even further data to reveal how much money the Sheridan shows have made, with Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King neck-and-neck for how much revenue they’ve generated. According to the outlet, the Jeremy Ranner-starring series has managed $147.8 million while the Sylvester Stallone series has brought in $146.3 million. They lead the pack compared to the others, with Lioness generating $119.9 million and Yellowstone spinoffs 1923 and 1883 bringing in $92.1 million and $74.4 million, respectively.

A major point to note, and a reason so many Sheridan-produced shows exist in the first place, is that Peacock actually has the streaming rights to Yellowstone proper, which reportedly generated nearly $130 million for the brand in other territories. Had the series been streaming on Paramount+ in the United States, it would have likely been way more too.

It was already established that Sheridan’s work for Paramount+ was a major foundation for the streaming service that was once CBS All Access. Across all their original programming, the only consistent franchise is the Sheridan-created (or co-created) TV shows. The only thing that even rivals Sheridan’s output for Paramount+ is Star Trek, which has released six shows on the platform over the past eight years (Sheridan has released seven in that time).

All told, this brings us to the economics of the Sheridan shift as a whole. Though Paramount+ has had major revenue gains from his shows on their platform, and will continue to own the rights to the series and any other spinoffs they wish to make without his involvement in the future, it proves that audiences flock to his work and reliably stay subscribed to the platforms that house it. Peacock managing to sway him away could prove to be the reliable creator that they’ve needed since the streaming service launched. The bad news, of course, is that Sheridan can’t bring his work to them for at least three more years, which is a long time in the realm of the streaming wars. Plus, Paramount+ will continue to enjoy the fruits of his labor in the meantime (and well after).