There’s Great News for Peacock Subscribers After New $1 Billion Deal & Paramount+ Setback

Paramount+’s loss is about to be a huge gain for Peacock subscribers. Earlier this week it was reported that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is planning to leave Paramount, heading across town for a deal with NBCUniversal. But while that means Paramount+ is losing its biggest creative force, the deal with Sheridan is set to see the prolific creator and executive producer bring a lot of new shows for both NBC and Peacock.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Deadline Sheridan’s deal, which will last for five-years beginning in 2029 for television and is said to have cost in the $1 billion range, will see Sheridan create 20 shows for NBCUniversal. These creations will include shows for Peacock and, per the report, there are slot guarantees. It’s too soon to tell what these shows will entail, but it’s certainly a huge win for NBC and, particularly for subscribers to Peacock.

Sheridan Has a Proven Track Record of Successful TV Show Creation

Even without knowing what plans Sheridan has in store for NBCUniversal, it’s probably a safe bet that he’s going to create hits. Sheridan currently is 12 for 12 in creating shows that end up as significant hits. Yellowstone may be his best known, but he is also behind both the prequels for that series as well as shows like Landman, Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and more, all series that have been major traffic drivers for Paramount+. That all bodes well for whatever creations Sheridan brings to Peacock and, given how prolific of a creator he is, could see Peacock gaining a lot of new content almost guaranteed to be winners straight out of the gate.

Additionally, it’s already been established that Sheridan’s creations can be good for Peacock. The streamer held the streaming rights for Yellowstone — the series debuted on Paramount Network before Paramount+ existed as a streaming service — and was a huge h it for Peacock as well. It’s also worth noting that Sheridan isn’t going to NBCUniversal alone. The David Glasser-run 101 Studios is also making the move. With 101 Studios getting a first-look deal, it means that on the movie side of things Sheridan’s contributions to NBCUniversal will start a little earlier than his television efforts. This, combined with new shows from Sheridan could be enough to completely reshape Peacock’s content catalog which would be a huge win for the streamer and its subscribers.

Paramount+ Will Still Have Sheridan For a Few More Years

While Sheridan’s move to NBCUniversal is a huge win for Peacock subscribers, it’s not an immediate loss for Paramount+ fans. Sheridan remains under contract with Paramount until 2028. Between now and then, we can expect for his work to continue on the shows already on the air, many of which have new seasons coming up. Beyond that, the shows that Sheridan has already created under Paramount will remain with the company, so fans will still have those to enjoy as well, which includes the Yellowstone universe, though what that means for that world remains to be seen, especially with the main Yellowstone series having concluded.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!