Shudder Renews The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs for Season 3, New Special Lands in August

The second season of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs only just concluded a few weeks ago, but fans haven't had to wait long to get some good news about the host's return to Shudder, as the streaming service announced that a third season of the series was on the way, while August will see the Summer Sleepover special event. The Summer Sleepover event was recorded before the coronavirus pandemic saw the production on movies and TV shows around the world halted, allowing director Adam Green to drop by the event. As is tradition with his weekly series and his various specials, fans won't learn what films will be shared until the event actually begins. Summer Sleepover will air on Shudder on August 14th at 9 p.m. ET.

“I can’t believe it’s only been two years since that first marathon called The Last Drive-In,” Briggs shared in a statement. “To have a third season, and continue to experience the love and encouragement that daily pours out of the Shudder community, is more than I could ever have hoped for. It’s been a very difficult year for all of us, but I hope we can continue to be a little oasis where people come to celebrate holidays and weekends and that special family feeling that only horror fans know.”

Briggs has hosted multiple horror programs over the years, including Joe Bob's Drive-In Theater and MonsterVision, with the host returning in 2018 for 24-hour marathon that was meant to be his send-off. Due to the popularity of the event, Shudder enlisted him not only for more themed events, but also a recurring series.

“The Last Drive-In continues to be a great success story for Shudder, trending in the Top 10 on Twitter during each live Friday night episode, and also driving tremendous on-demand viewing,” Shudder General Manager Craig Engler shared. “We’re delighted to bring Joe Bob back for a third season, and we’re also planning some incredibly fun specials that we’ll announce down the road.”

In his weekly series, Briggs, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic, presents an eclectic horror movie double feature, interrupting the films to expound upon their merits, histories, and significance to genre cinema. The Last Drive-In premieres on Shudder’s live feed before being made available on demand; proving that an SVOD service can create appointment television, the show’s hashtag, #TheLastDriveIn, has trended in the top 10 on Twitter in the US during the premiere of every episode and special, often reaching number one.

Stay tuned for details on Season Three of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs. Tune in to Summer Sleepover on August 14th at 9 p.m. ET.

