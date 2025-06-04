The Last of Us Season 2 Finale’s Weirdest Scene Was Actually Cut From The Game

One scene in The Last of Us season 2’s finale, “Convergence,” has caused some controversy among fans, but the series creator has revealed why this scene is actually important. Following on from its critically acclaimed first season, The Last of Us season 2 received more heat from fans, but has still been a massive success for HBO. Season 2’s finale saw Ellie (Bella Ramsey) get closer to exacting her revenge on Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), but this included a detour to Scar Island. This scene divided viewers, but was originally included in the video game, and is important to Ellie’s journey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is something that we had in the game and cut it out because of time constraints, where Ellie got swept away to the island where the Scars, the Seraphites, live,” noted creator Neil Druckmann on the official The Last of Us podcast. “It was important to include this. It’s like, one, it just shows, here’s another community that is so xenophobic that they are about to kill someone that would have fought for them moments earlier… and the other thing this scene achieves is it shows, again, Ellie’s obsessive desperation to find Abby.”

Ellie’s mission to kill Abby is rooted in Abby and her group killing Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie’s father figure, in The Last of Us season 2, episode 2, “Through the Valley.” Joel had previously killed Abby’s father, the Firefly doctor, in The Last of Us season 1, to save Ellie’s life. This has created a circle of revenge that doesn’t seem to have an end, and Ellie’s detour to Scar Island in The Last of Us season 2’s finale proves that this really is never-ending.

“It’s as if the universe is telling her, ‘Stop, look how far you’ve come, you’ve almost died. Stop, go back,’” suggests Druckmann, “And what does Ellie do? She keeps going to the aquarium.” This is why this controversial detour to Scar Island was so crucial, as it showed just how disillusioned Ellie had become, and how determined she now is in bringing Abby down, even if comes at the cost of her own life. This could become even more prominent as The Last of Us moves into season 3 and, possibly, season 4.

The fact that this scene was also originally planned to appear in the video game, The Last of Us Part II, which released in 2020, also demonstrates one of the benefits of the game getting a live-action adaptation. Previously unseen moments and events, even as small as Ellie washing on up on Seraphite Island and almost being disembowelled, can be included in the series where they were previously omitted. While some have criticized this scene, it’s actually one of the most important moments in The Last of Us season 2’s finale, so it’s great that it was included.

What did you think of Ellie’s journey to Scar Island in The Last of Us season 2’s finale? Let us know in the comments!