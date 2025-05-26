Everything The Last of Us Season 2 Finale Teased for Season 3

The Last of Us Season 2 has come to an end, but we already have a pretty good idea of what will happen in Season 3. Fans of The Last of Us video games likely knew full well where this second season would end, as the show has followed the game pretty faithfully, even adhering to its divisive structure. With that said, all seven episodes of Season 2 are now streaming, confirming speculation that The Last of Us Season 3 will adapt the very controversial second half of the game. With that said, there’s a lot of stuff set up in the finale that will paint a big picture of what’s to come next season.

Of course, this goes without saying: if you don’t want any spoilers for The Last of Us Season 3, get out now. We will keep it pretty broad so as not to give away anything significant; everything being discussed here is high-concept material that will probably be revealed in trailers anyway.

1) Abby’s Perspective

the last of us season 2

What you saw at the end of The Last of Us Season 2 isn’t a red herring. The Last of Us Season 3 will follow Abby almost exclusively. In the game, players see the same confrontation between Ellie and Abby before it cuts to black, then the entire game shifts, putting players on Abby’s side of the story. We get some flashbacks with her and her dad, but primarily, the second half of The Last of Us Part 2 video game is seeing what Abby has been up to for the last three days, while Ellie and Dina infiltrate Seattle. As you might imagine, this was extremely controversial for players, as the shift in protagonist wasn’t advertised almost at all. There was one brief tease years before the game was released, but it was largely forgotten by the time people played it.

Players were furious that they’d have to spend upwards of 8 – 10+ hours as someone they hated, but that’s part of the point of the game. By the end of Abby’s section of The Last of Us Part 2, some fans were able to empathize with her and enjoy her side more than Ellie’s. With that said, don’t expect to see much Ellie next season, unless they make some major changes that wouldn’t really make any sense, structurally. Unless you’ve played the game, there is simply no way you will be able to guess where things are going with her plotline, and that makes for a very interesting season.

2) The Explosion

the last of us season 2

At the end of The Last of Us Season 2, there’s a pretty massive explosion that occurs while Ellie is about to be executed. This scene with Ellie is not in the game, but the explosion is. That explosion is part of Abby’s section of the story and will make for a big moment in The Last of Us Season 3. This big boom is the result of the ongoing war between the WLF and the Scars, and Abby will have a front row seat to it. If it’s anything like the game, this will make for one hell of a season finale or, at the very least, a great penultimate episode.

3) The WLF vs. Seraphite War

the last of us season 2

We are going to get a lot more information on what’s happening between the WLF and the Seraphites in The Last of Us Season 3. In fact, it has been teased in various interviews that the medium of television may be used to show us more than what we’ve seen in the games. The Last of Us has shown us lots of stuff not seen in the games and it seems like Season 3 will explore the background of this war in a big way.

4. The Skybridge

the last of us season 2

There’s a very quick shot of a big bridge made up of cranes in between skyscrapers during The Last of Us Season 2’s finale. If you’ve never played the game, this may not jump out at you. However, it does jump out to those who’ve played the game and it was confirmed during a press conference with the creators of the game that this was a very intentional set-up.

Without revealing too much, Abby is terrified of heights in The Last of Us Part 2 video game. One can imagine that fear will carry over to the TV version as well. In the game, Abby is forced to cross this bridge to urgently reach the hospital that we see in Season 2. It’s a highly dangerous, but necessary shortcut. It should make for a pretty riveting piece of TV in The Last of Us Season 3.

The Last of Us Seasons 1 & 2 are streaming on Max. Season 3 is in development at HBO.