The Last of Us Star Bella Ramsey Wants to Play a Villain

Bella Ramsey rose to fame playing Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, but these days they're best known for playing Ellie Williams in The Last of Us, a role that recently earned them an Emmy nomination. Ramsey's other credits include The Worst Witch, Catherine Called Birdy, and Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. While Ramsey is nearing 30 onscreen acting credits at age 20, there is one type of character the young actor is still itching to play: a villain. Ramsey recently spoke with LADbible, and talked about wanting to play a villain with "intricate" and "complex" dynamics.

"I've not really played a villain yet. So I want to play a baddy. But like a really interesting, intricate, complex baddy," Ramsey shared. The Joker came up, and Ramsey replied, "Yeah. I was actually thinking that as well. The Joker, someone really interesting like that." They went on to add a "Hannibal Lecter-type" to the list of villains they'd like to play.

When Is The Last of Us Season 2 Being Released?

Earlier today, it was revealed that The Last of Us' second season is expected to go into production starting February 12th. Showrunner Craig Mazin shared the production start date during "A Night in the Writers' Room" a panel featuring writers from big shows. While the Last of Us' production start date has been revealed, it is currently unclear when the series will be back. Mazin appeared on Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast earlier this year and spoke about preparing for the new season ahead of the strikes.

"We were able to map out all of Season 2," Mazin said. "And I also wrote and submitted the script for the first episode and sent it in [to HBO] around 10:30 or 10:40 PM right before the midnight [makes a "kajoomph" sound] and the strike began."

Mazin noted that by getting The Last of Us Season 2 mapped out and the first script finished, the show would be able to keep "below-the-line crew members" employed and working through the strike.

"To the extent that we can keep anybody below the line working, that's fantastic," Mazin explained. "I think it's becoming essentially a near certainty that we won't be able to start [filming] when we were hoping to start, which is upsetting. We are all raring to go. This is what we are born to do. This is how we not only choose to live our lives, but I believe [how we] are compelled to live our lives. Otherwise, why the hell would we do this insane job? I can assure you it's not for money."

