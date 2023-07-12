The Last of Us TV Show and Cast Nominated for 24 Emmys

HBO's The Last of Us scored quite a few Primetime Emmy Awards nominations this week with the TV show being considered for 24 different awards in total. One of those is for the show itself which has been nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series category while The Last of Us leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey both got nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, respectively. The winners of the awards won't be announced until September, so we'll have until then to hear from fans as to who they think should get what award.

The Emmy nominations for 2023 were announced on Wednesday, and as they started rolling in, different networks praised their stars' nominations with HBO sounding off about the show itself, Pascal, and Ramsey. Given the reception that The Last of Us attracted throughout its debut season, it should come as little surprise to see that the show was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

Look for the light.



Congratulations to the cast and crew of @TheLastofUsHBO on their #Emmys2023 nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. #TLOU pic.twitter.com/goIaaH7ygq — HBO (@HBO) July 12, 2023

The Last of Us has the second most nominations of any show or movie at the Emmys this year and is beaten only by HBO's Succession which got 27 nominees. The full nominees for the categories The Last of Us, Pascal, and Ramsey are up for can be seen below to show what the show and its cast are up against this year.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last Of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last Of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

HBO's The Last of Us was unsurprisingly renewed for a second season with Season 2 supposedly planned for a 2025 release, though that was before the WGA strike. It's unclear now when the new season will release, though we know that the story adapted from the game The Last of Us Part 2 will take multiple seasons to unfold.