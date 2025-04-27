The Last of Us Is Teasing Even More Than You Realize in Its Fatal New Episode

The Last of Us Season 2 delivered a surprise curveball within its last episode, featuring the brutal death of Joel (Pedro Pascal) at the hands of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and her team of survivors. While we don’t know much about these individuals other than they were former Fireflies, whose paths crossed during the events of the Season 1 finale, the latest episode, “Through the Valley,” gave us a hint as to where the story is going to lead viewers within the next few weeks. With many shocked by the death of Joel, fans that didn’t play the PlayStation game are curious as to what’s next in Season 2. For those seeking answers about the whereabouts of Abby and her crew, we’ve got to meet the group behind Joel’s demise: the WLF.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During “Through the Valley,” Abby lands herself in the arms of Joel and Dina, as they are going on a routine check for the infected. Having been saved by both of them, she “offers” up her camp in the lodge where her group is temporarily placed. Given the freezing temperatures and the blizzard, Joel and Dina listen to Abby and ride to the camp. Things go south when Dina spots a WLF badge on one of the ex-Fireflies’ backpacks near the fireplace. Once this happens, the group holds them both hostage, with Dina being forced to be sedated by Mel, and Joel takes a shotgun blow to the knees. Minor spoilers for The Last of Us Part II follow.

The WLF Will Play a Major Role in The Last of Us Season 2

Play video

For those who haven’t played the game, the WLF stands for Washington Liberation Front, or, informally, Wolves. This paramilitary organization is based in Seattle, Washington, where Abby and the rest of the Fireflies landed after the Salt Lake City Hospital event in Season 1. Without going too much into the details about The Last of Us Part II, the WLF have an active role in maintaining control of the former city of Seattle, as they’ve taken over every FEDRA checkpoint owned by the military, which has been dissolved.

A teaser for Episode 3 showcases the WLF in Seattle setting up a battle against the Seraphites, or Scars, another faction that will have a larger role later on in the show. One character whose appearance will be noticed is the WLF leader Isaac, who will see the Academy Award-nominated actor Jeffrey Wright returning to his Part II role. The official trailer revealed a tense confrontation between Isaac and a captured Scar. As the show starts to follow Ellie’s path of revenge against Abby, we will see the WLF in action sooner than you think.

HBO will release the latest episode of The Last of Us Season 2 on MAX on April 27th.