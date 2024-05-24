The Last of Us Casts Jeffrey Wright as Isaac

The Last of Us Season 2 will feature Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, an announcement shared on Friday confirmed. Wright will play Isaac, the leader of the Washington Liberation Front which was a prominent faction in The Last of Us Part 2 that we've already seen featured in some of the images that have surfaced online ahead of Season 2's release. The Last of Us Season 2 still does not yet have a release date, and we haven't seen the live-action show's version of Isaac yet, but thankfully, it's not difficult to imagine what Wright's portrayal of the character will look like.

That's because Wright has already played Isaac once given that he voiced the character in The Last of Us Part 2. Isaac was a ruthless leader of the WLF faction in The Last of Us Part 2 despite coming across as softspoken at times, and after applauding his performance as Isaac, many wondered if Wright would return in the Max series to reprise his role. Wright himself entertained those ideas in the past which further led to speculation that he would indeed play the character with the MAX confirming the news via socials on Friday.

As the leader of WLF, Isaac was one of several antagonists in The Last of Us Part 2 not only against Ellie and her company but also against Abby, too, a character who herself was long part of WLF. Protective of his WLF soldiers and others in his community, Wright was particularly violent and distrusting towards the Seraphite faction which served as the primary adversary of WLF in Seattle.

This also isn't the first time that Wright has been part of an HBO (now Max) series. He was previously on Boardwalk Empire as Valentin Narcisse, though many will likely recognize him more recently from his role as one of Westworld's protagonists, Bernard Lowe. In the comics sphere, he also played The Watcher in Marvel's What If...? as well as Jim Gordan in The Batman.

Wright joins other new cast members coming on for Season 2 including Kaitlyn Dever as Abby and Isabela Merced as Ellie's love interest, Dina. Manny, Mel, Nora, and Owen, each of them being major characters in the WLF faction as well, have all also been cast for Season 2 already.

The Last of Us Season 2 does not yet have a release date.