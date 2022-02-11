7 Lord of the Rings Character Names Confirmed for Amazon Show Rings of Power

Other than the timeframe of when the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series will take place, fans have had a number of questions about what the narrative will actually explore and how it will connect to other corners of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth adventures, with fans learning this week the names of some of the characters that will be featured in the project. While some of the characters will surely be familiar to audiences, given the casting details that had been revealed months ago, the rest of the series regulars have now at least been introduced to us. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2nd.

The main characters in the upcoming series are as follows:

Owain Arthur is Prince Durin IV

Sophia Nomvete is Princess Disa

Robert Aramayo is Elrond

Morfydd Clark is Galadriel

Ismael Cruz Córdova is Arondir



Nazanin Boniadi is Bronwyn

Charlie Vickers is Halbrand

Just earlier this month, nearly two dozen posters for the upcoming series were unveiled, all of which featured close-up images of characters’ hands. Outside of the nefarious Sauron, these images ignited speculation among fans about who these characters could be, based solely on the items they were holding. This weekend is set to see the debut of the series’ first teaser trailer, which might give more context to these posters as well as these character names.

The series is described, “During the Second Age of Middle-earth, Sauron sought to corrupt the Elves by posing as Annatar, Lord of Gifts, and teaching particular Elven smiths to forge Rings. The Elves forged 19 rings: 16 with Sauron’s aid (known as the Nine and the Seven) and Three without. Sauron, meanwhile, went to Mount Doom and forged the One Ring in secret, hoping to bind the Elves to his power. However, the Elves bearing the Three sensed immediately when Sauron put on his One Ring. They hid their rings and refused to use them or return them to Sauron. Thus, Sauron amassed his forces and waged war on the Elves, eventually retrieving the Seven and the Nine and redistributing them among lords of Dwarves and Men, respectively. The corruption of men would eventually lead to the fall of Númenor. Sauron’s attempted conquest of Middle-earth would continue until Isildur cut the Ring from his finger during the Last Alliance of Elves and Men’s siege on Barad-dûr. This event marked the dawn of Middle-earth’s Third Age and set the stage for The Lord of the Rings.”

