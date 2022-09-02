The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Middle-earth Locations Guide
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has officially premiered on Amazon Prime Video and as is the case with the original feature films (and other fantasy TV shows currently on the air) the series throws a lot at you. In addition to a ton of new characters, and a few familiar faces, The Rings of Power also features a lot of major locations. With an ensemble as big as this show has, they're going to be spread out across many places, and thanks to J.R.R. Tolkien there's multiple countries at play here and storylines in the series are set across every coast, canal, and countryside. Here's our complete guide to all of the locations from The Rings of Power.
Valinor
The mythical far-west home of both the Valar and several Elves, it was known as The Undying Lands at certain points in Tolkien's mythology. We only spend a bit of time here at the start of The Rings of Power, but its signature two trees are shown. The series quickly moves forward though, bringing the Elves to Middle-earth as they battle Morgoth.
For The Lord of the Rings viewers/fans, this is the location where Bilbo, Frodo, and Sam sail off to at the end of the story. Legolas and Gimli would also reside her later in their lives.
The Sundering Seas
The body of water that sits between Valinor and Middle-earth. Though not a major location in The Lord of the Rings story, it is where the Elves sail across to enter Valinor. The Rings of Power spends some time here in the first two episodes as Galadriel rejects her journey to Valinor and returns to Middle-earth to continue hunting Sauron.
Forodwaith
The frozen north of Middle-earth, sitting even higher up on the map than The Misty Mountains. The icey north in Middle-earth is where Galadriel finds herself leading her company to the rumored stronghold of Sauron.
Rhovanion
This plains/forest area of Middle-earth sits to the east of the Misty Mountains and is largely known as the Wildlands. Rhovanion encompasses Mirkwood in addition to The Lonely Mountain, and in The Rings of Power is where the Harfoots currently reside. It's also where The Stranger mysteriously lands.
Lindon
On the western most shores of Middle-earth sit Lindon, west of where The Shire will eventually be founded, this Elven stronghold sits on the coast and was one of their primary fortresses during the war with Morgoth. In the pages of The Lord of the Rings it's largely a port city, used by Elves departing Middle-earth back to Valinor.
The Southlands
In The Rings of Power, The Southlands are described as the realms of men, but what keen observers will notice about its location on the map of Middle-earth is that it is clearly situated exactly where Mordor will eventually be. This will seemingly be one of the series long arcs in the show, revealing how Sauron and his armies take over the area.
Eregion
Another Elven stronghold, Eregion is notable for being the home of the Elven Smiths, specifically where the Rings of Power are forged within Tolkien's mythology.
Khazad-dûm
Right next door to Eregion is none other than the Dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm. The underground realm is notable for being the cite of the mines of Moria, a key location in The Lord of the Rings but one that is still operational and populated within The Rings of Power.