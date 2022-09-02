The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Middle-earth Locations Guide

Valinor (Photo: Prime Video) The mythical far-west home of both the Valar and several Elves, it was known as The Undying Lands at certain points in Tolkien's mythology. We only spend a bit of time here at the start of The Rings of Power, but its signature two trees are shown. The series quickly moves forward though, bringing the Elves to Middle-earth as they battle Morgoth. For The Lord of the Rings viewers/fans, this is the location where Bilbo, Frodo, and Sam sail off to at the end of the story. Legolas and Gimli would also reside her later in their lives. prevnext

The Sundering Seas The body of water that sits between Valinor and Middle-earth. Though not a major location in The Lord of the Rings story, it is where the Elves sail across to enter Valinor. The Rings of Power spends some time here in the first two episodes as Galadriel rejects her journey to Valinor and returns to Middle-earth to continue hunting Sauron.

Forodwaith The frozen north of Middle-earth, sitting even higher up on the map than The Misty Mountains. The icey north in Middle-earth is where Galadriel finds herself leading her company to the rumored stronghold of Sauron.

Rhovanion This plains/forest area of Middle-earth sits to the east of the Misty Mountains and is largely known as the Wildlands. Rhovanion encompasses Mirkwood in addition to The Lonely Mountain, and in The Rings of Power is where the Harfoots currently reside. It's also where The Stranger mysteriously lands.

Lindon On the western most shores of Middle-earth sit Lindon, west of where The Shire will eventually be founded, this Elven stronghold sits on the coast and was one of their primary fortresses during the war with Morgoth. In the pages of The Lord of the Rings it's largely a port city, used by Elves departing Middle-earth back to Valinor.

The Southlands In The Rings of Power, The Southlands are described as the realms of men, but what keen observers will notice about its location on the map of Middle-earth is that it is clearly situated exactly where Mordor will eventually be. This will seemingly be one of the series long arcs in the show, revealing how Sauron and his armies take over the area.

Eregion Another Elven stronghold, Eregion is notable for being the home of the Elven Smiths, specifically where the Rings of Power are forged within Tolkien's mythology.