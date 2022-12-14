The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Reveals Season 2 Directors

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has revealed three directors helming episodes of the show's upcoming second season, which is currently in the United Kingdom. Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Louise Hooper will each direct multiple episodes of the Tolkien adaptation's sophomore outing. Brändström previously directed the sixth and seventh episodes of The Rings of Power's first season, "Udûn" and "The Eye." She will direct four episodes of The Rings of Power Season 2 while also serving as a co-executive producer for this season. Hamri and Hooper will each direct two episodes of the upcoming season. Here are bios for each director, provided by Prime Video:

Charlotte Brändström is an award-winning director and graduate of the directing program at the American Film Institute. She recently finished directing a pilot for Netflix Sweden titled The Unlikely Murder, and her other directing credits for television include The Outsider for HBO; Jupiter's Legacy, The Witcher, and Away for Netflix; The Man in the High Castle for Prime Video; and Outlander and Counterpart for Starz. Brändström also directed the entirety of two European limited series: Conspiracy of Silence for Viaplay and Disparue for FR2, and has also directed over 30 feature films, miniseries, and movies-of-the-week. Additionally, Brändström is an international Emmy award nominee for Julie, Chevalier de Maupin.

Sanaa Hamri is a renowned film, television, music video, and commercial director from Tangier, Morocco. She recently completed executive producing and directing The Wheel of Time's second season for Prime Video. Previously Hamri was executive producer/director for FOX's hit series Empire, and her other episodic television directing credits include Shameless, Rectify, Nashville, Elementary, Glee, and Desperate Housewives. Hamri is also an acclaimed music video director, and has collaborated with numerous hip-hop/R&B musicians including Prince, Common, Lenny Kravitz, Rhianna, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Jay Z, and Mary J. Blige. She has also won an NAACP Image Award for India.Arie's "Little Things" video, as well as an MTV VMA for Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass." In addition, Hamri directed Mariah Carey's sold-out five arena concert documentary, The Adventures of Mimi, and has also directed the feature films Something New, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, and Just Wright.

Louise Hooper is an acclaimed British drama director, known for the 4-part limited thriller Flesh and Blood, starring Imelda Staunton and Stephen Rea; and Cheat, the 4-part drama starring Molly Windsor. Her additional directing credits include the first season finale of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, The Witcher, Inside No. 9, and Treason. Hooper began her career directing BBC Arts documentaries, working with David Lynch, Helmut Newton, Arthur Miller, David Attenborough, and Björk, and has also received a BAFTA nomination for directing Our Gay Wedding: The Musical.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's first season is now streaming on Prime Video. The Making of The Rings of Power recently debuted.