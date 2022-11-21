The Lord of the Rings: The Making of The Rings of Power Debuts With New Trailer

Prime Video has released the trailer for "The Making of The Rings of Power," a new feature that lets fans go behind the scene to see how The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's eight-episode first season were made. The previously unreleased behind-the-scenes content is now available exclusively on Prime Video's X-Ray via a full-screen experience that can be launched anytime while a viewer is watching The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. X-Ray episodes can also be accessed by scrolling to the Bonus Content section on the series' main page on for The Lord of the Rings series on Prime Video.

According to Prime video, "X-Ray's behind-the-scenes content invites audiences to take a close, personal look at Season One's production, allowing fans to discover how the series meticulously brought J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth to life in all of its splendor. These 'making of' pieces, each corresponding to one of the first season's eight episodes, provide a thrilling deep dive into the series, with exclusive access, behind-the-scenes footage, and interviews with the cast, showrunners, executive producers, directors, and production team."

"The Making of The Rings of Power" offers a behind the scene look at how such locations from Tolkien's writings as Númenor and Khazad-dûm, which are both shown at their heights \for the first time on screen in The Rings of Power, were made. The segments cover production design, set decoration, costumes, makeup, visual and special effects, stunts, sword fights, horseback riding, and more.

According to Prime Video, the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide, with more than 24 billion minutes streamed, attracting more than 25 million global viewers on its first day to become the biggest premiere in the streaming service's history. The Rings of Power also debuted as the #1 show on Nielsen's overall streaming chart in its opening weekend.

In addition, The Rings of Power broke all previous Prime Video records for the most viewers and has driven more new Prime sign-ups worldwide during its launch window than any other previous original Prime Video content. The Rings of Power is the top Original series in every region, including North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, and worldwide. The season finale created a stir on social media, spawning multiple series-themed hashtags including #TheRingsofPower and others trending in 27 countries across Twitter for over 426 cumulative hours throughout the weekend.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's first season is streaming now in its entirety on Prime Video. "The Making of The Rings of Power" is also streaming now. The Ring of Power's second season is now filming.