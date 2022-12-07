The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Reveals New Cast

Prime Video has announced eight new recurring cast members joining the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is filming now in the United Kingdom. Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, and Calam Lynch will become characters in the second age of Middle-earth. This news follows a previous casting announcement for the second season of the epic fantasy series, which revealed one major character has been recast. Prime Video did not reveal which characters these new cast members will play. Cast bios provided by Prime Video follow.

Oliver Alvin-Wilson's television credits include The Bay (ITV), as "Guy Townsend," Murder in Provence (ITV) as "Luc Martinez," Collateral (BBC) as "Chips Benson" and Lovesick (Netflix) as "Alex." In film, Oliver has been seen in Harkness, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Huntsman. He has appeared on stage in All of Us (National Theatre), Henry VI Rebellion/War of the Roses (Royal Shakespeare Company), The Twilight Zone (Almeida Theatre/Ambassadors Theatre), The Doctor (Almeida Theatre), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Young Vic Theatre) and Nine Night (National Theatre/Trafalgar Studios) among many others.

Stuart Bowman can currently be seen in the television series The Pact (BBC), Karen Pirie (ITV), and The Control Room (BBC). He has previously played recurring roles in Alex Rider (Prime Video), Guilt (BBC), Bodyguard (Netflix), Versailles (Netflix), Grantchester (ITV), and Deadwater Fell (Channel 4) opposite David Tennant. Stuart's work in film includes Man and Witch, The Cursed, Sunset Song, and Slow West. His recent theatre credits include Macbeth (Shakespeare's Globe Theatre) as "Macduff."

Gavi Singh Chera was most recently seen in the television series The Undeclared War (Channel 4) and The Lazarus Project (Sky). Other television credits include Vera (ITV) and Doctors (BBC). On stage, Gavi has appeared in productions including The Cherry Orchard (The Yard Theatre), Our Generation, Behind the Beautiful Forevers (National Theatre), Duck, 1922: The Waste Land (Jermyn Street Theatre) and Pygmalion (Headlong).

William Chubb is a prolific actor whose television credits include Vampire Academy (Peacock), The Sandman (Netflix), Pistol (Hulu), Quiz, Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell (BBC), Law & Order: UK (ITV) and House of Cards (BBC). On stage, William has appeared in numerous productions including The Tempest (Theatre Royal Bath), The Taxidermist's Daughter (Chichester Festival Theatre), Witness for the Prosecution (County Hall, London), Othello (Shakespeare's Globe Theatre) and Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (Old Vic). His film credits include Sam Mendes' Empire of Light, A Week in Paradise, and Adrift in Soho.

Kevin Eldon is a well-known performer in television, film and theatre. On television, Kevin has starred in Game of Thrones (HBO), Shadow And Bone (Netflix), Inside Number 9 (BBC) and has had recurring roles in Trigger Point (Peacock) and Dad's Army. He also appeared in The Crown (Netflix), Criminal: UK (Netflix) and Doctor Who (BBC). In film, he has been seen in Martin Scorsese's Hugo, Hot Fuzz, Four Lions and Set Fire to the Stars opposite Elijah Wood.

Will Keen will soon start production on Prime Video's My Lady Jane. He most recently wrapped the indie feature Borderland opposite Felicity Jones and Mark Strong, as well as the TV series The Gold (BBC1/Viacom). He was most recently seen in Ridley Road (BBC) and The Pursuit of Love (BBC) opposite Andrew Scott and Emily Beecham. His other TV credits include His Dark Materials (HBO), The Crown (Netflix), Genius: Picasso (National Geographic), Wolf Hall (BBC) and The Musketeers (BBC). Stage credits include Patriots (Almeida Theatre), Ghosts (Almeida Theatre), Waste (Almeida Theatre), Quartermaine's Terms (Wyndham's Theatre), The Arsonists (Royal Court) and The Coast of Utopia (National Theatre).

Selina Lo is a British-Asian actress and former martial arts champion, whose film credits include starring in Boss Level (Hulu) as "Guan Yin" and Hellraiser (Hulu) as "The Gasp." Her work in television includes a recurring role in One Child (BBC) as "Xu Lian."

Calam Lynch was most recently seen in Bridgerton (Netflix) as "Theo Sharpe." Other television credits include Derry Girls (Channel 4) as "John Paul O'Reilly" and Mrs. Wilson (BBC) as "Gordon Wilson." In film, Calam starred in Black Beauty (Disney+), Benediction opposite Jack Lowden, and Dunkirk. He has appeared in theatre in productions including Much Ado About Nothing (The Rose Theatre) and Wife (The Kiln Theatre).

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video. New special features were recently added to Prime Video's X-ray mode.