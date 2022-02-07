The Lord of the Rings Trailer Airing During the Super Bowl

Following the debut of a title announcement video earlier this year and a series of cryptic posters being unveiled earlier this month, Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series is expected to unveil its first teaser trailer this Sunday during the Super Bowl, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Given how secretive the promotional campaign has been up until this point, and with the massive audience that the Super Bowl will garner, we can likely expect something at least slightly substantial being shown to whet our appetites before the series premieres on Amazon Prime Video on September 2nd.

Amazon describes the series, “During the Second Age of Middle-earth, Sauron sought to corrupt the Elves by posing as Annatar, Lord of Gifts, and teaching particular Elven smiths to forge Rings. The Elves forged 19 rings: 16 with Sauron’s aid (known as the Nine and the Seven) and Three without. Sauron, meanwhile, went to Mount Doom and forged the One Ring in secret, hoping to bind the Elves to his power. However, the Elves bearing the Three sensed immediately when Sauron put on his One Ring. They hid their rings and refused to use them or return them to Sauron. Thus, Sauron amassed his forces and waged war on the Elves, eventually retrieving the Seven and the Nine and redistributing them among lords of Dwarves and Men, respectively. The corruption of men would eventually lead to the fall of Númenor. Sauron’s attempted conquest of Middle-earth would continue until Isildur cut the Ring from his finger during the Last Alliance of Elves and Men’s siege on Barad-dûr. This event marked the dawn of Middle-earth’s Third Age and set the stage for The Lord of the Rings.”

The series stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay served as showrunners and executive producers on the series. Other executive producers include Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchinson, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado.

The Super Bowl airs this Sunday, February 13th on NBC. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Amazon Prime Video on September 2nd.

