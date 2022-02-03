The Lord of the Rings TV Series Reveals Mysterious Character Posters

After months of speculation about Amazon Prime Video‘s upcoming The Lord of the Rings TV series, last month saw the streamer finally unveil that the project earned the title The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, courtesy of a teaser video. The promotional campaign for the series continues today, courtesy of a number of character posters spotlighting the diverse ensemble, but rather than showing these characters in heroic poses, we only earn glimpses of each figure. Outside of the iconic gauntlet and sword of the nefarious Sauron, it’s difficult to identify the rest of the figures. You can check out the character posters below before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on September 2nd.

During the Second Age of Middle-earth, Sauron sought to corrupt the Elves by posing as Annatar, Lord of Gifts, and teaching particular Elven smiths to forge Rings. The Elves forged 19 rings: 16 with Sauron’s aid (known as the Nine and the Seven) and Three without. Sauron, meanwhile, went to Mount Doom and forged the One Ring in secret, hoping to bind the Elves to his power. However, the Elves bearing the Three sensed immediately when Sauron put on his One Ring. They hid their rings and refused to use them or return them to Sauron. Thus, Sauron amassed his forces and waged war on the Elves, eventually retrieving the Seven and the Nine and redistributing them among lords of Dwarves and Men, respectively. The corruption of men would eventually lead to the fall of Númenor. Sauron’s attempted conquest of Middle-earth would continue until Isildur cut the Ring from his finger during the Last Alliance of Elves and Men’s siege on Barad-dûr. This event marked the dawn of Middle-earth’s Third Age and set the stage for The Lord of the Rings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on September 2nd.

Poster 1

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489257870658916355

Poster 2

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489252334416760837

Poster 3

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489252586158886912

Poster 4

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489252837678743567

Poster 5

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489253089404096521

Poster 6

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489253340940685317

Poster 7

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489253592485621763

Poster 8

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489253846886936580

Poster 9

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489254095764418564

Poster 10

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489254347435175949

Poster 11

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489254599181496326

Poster 12

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489254850843975685

Poster 13

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489255102481272833

Poster 14

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489255354172993540

Poster 15

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489255605793484800

Poster 16

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489255857560842240

Poster 17

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489256109072269317

Poster 18

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489256360726315009

Poster 19

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489256612430696453

Poster 20

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489257117022187525

Poster 21

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489257375114547202

Poster 22

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489257619072040963

Poster 23

https://twitter.com/LOTRonPrime/status/1489260784781721600

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on September 2nd.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below!