The Lord of the Rings TV Series Reveals Mysterious Character Posters

After months of speculation about Amazon Prime Video‘s upcoming The Lord of the Rings TV series, last month saw the streamer finally unveil that the project earned the title The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, courtesy of a teaser video. The promotional campaign for the series continues today, courtesy of a number of character posters spotlighting the diverse ensemble, but rather than showing these characters in heroic poses, we only earn glimpses of each figure. Outside of the iconic gauntlet and sword of the nefarious Sauron, it’s difficult to identify the rest of the figures. You can check out the character posters below before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on September 2nd.
During the Second Age of Middle-earth, Sauron sought to corrupt the Elves by posing as Annatar, Lord of Gifts, and teaching particular Elven smiths to forge Rings. The Elves forged 19 rings: 16 with Sauron’s aid (known as the Nine and the Seven) and Three without. Sauron, meanwhile, went to Mount Doom and forged the One Ring in secret, hoping to bind the Elves to his power. However, the Elves bearing the Three sensed immediately when Sauron put on his One Ring. They hid their rings and refused to use them or return them to Sauron. Thus, Sauron amassed his forces and waged war on the Elves, eventually retrieving the Seven and the Nine and redistributing them among lords of Dwarves and Men, respectively. The corruption of men would eventually lead to the fall of Númenor. Sauron’s attempted conquest of Middle-earth would continue until Isildur cut the Ring from his finger during the Last Alliance of Elves and Men’s siege on Barad-dûr. This event marked the dawn of Middle-earth’s Third Age and set the stage for The Lord of the Rings.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on September 2nd.
