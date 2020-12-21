Star Wars: The Mandalorian Bib Fortuna Scene Includes First on Screen Appearance of Kenner Toy Accessory

✖

No project in the history of Star Wars has done more for the beloved toys of the franchise than The Mandalorian. Over the course of two seasons, The Mandalorian has made relevant hordes of Star Wars lore that was previously only seen in action figures, or that was first revealed as a toy but never had enough screen time to live up to its hype. Just take Boba Fett, for example. He always looked cool, but The Mandalorian finally made him cool. It's clear that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are looking to bring justice to all of the toys they grew up playing with, and that love has now been extended to one Bib Fortuna.

The original Kenner figure for Bib Fortuna, which coincided with the release of Return of the Jedi, featured the creepy sidekick wielding a long, strange-looking staff. In Return of the Jedi, the staff never actually showed up. Bib appeared, briefly, but without the staff in his hand. Well, The Mandalorian looked to change the staff's legacy in its Season 2 finale.

Thinking about this guy's staff accessory today - not seen onscreen in Return of the Jedi, but created for the Kenner action figure. pic.twitter.com/JMH2czqBoJ — Baz McAlister (@bazmcalister) December 19, 2020

In the post-credits scene of The Mandalorian's latest episode, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand return to Tatooine and raid Jabba's old lair. Sitting on the throne in place of the Hutt is Bib Fortuna, who is now wielding the exact staff that was included with his Kenner toy.

Ultimately, the inclusion of the staff doesn't really have anything to do with the story of character, seeing as how Bib is killed by Boba Fett after just a few minutes of screen time. It does, however, prove just how much appreciation the creators of The Mandalorian have for the original Star Wars toys.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Think back to other episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2. The show introduced the Imperial Troop Transport to live-action audiences and gave Boba Fett's armor rockets that actually work. There have been a lot of calls to the toys, and fans have loved it.

Did you enjoy the second season of The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments!