Star Wars Reveals Boba Fett's New Look

Star Wars brought back one of its most popular characters with a brand new look. SPOILERS are incoming. The Mandalorian returned for its second season with Friday's new episode, "Chapter 9: The Marshal." The episode sees Din Djarin teaming up with Cobb Vanth, a local marshal on Tatooine who wears salvaged Mandalorian armor. Longtime Star Wars fans will recognize that armor. It belonged to Boba Fett, the notorious bounty hunter who tracked Han Solo to Cloud City for Jabba the Hutt. The last time fans saw Boba Fett was when the bounty hunter fell from Jabba's barge into a sarlacc pit. Fans believed Boba Fett would spend the next many years being digested by the desert monster. Those assumptions were wrong.

The armor should have been the first clue. Vanth acquired it from a group of Jawas in the desert. But how'd the Jawas get it if it went into the sarlacc's maw with its wearer? The end of the episode confirms that Boba Fett somehow emerged from the sarlacc alive. And it seems he's traded his Mandalorian armor for the ragged robes of a desert wanderer. Take a look:

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

That's Temuera Morrison in the role of Boba Fett. Fans will remember Morrison for playing bounty hunter Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Jango served as the template for the Republic's clone army during the Clone Wars.

Boba is a clone of Jango who didn't go through the same artificially expedited aging process as the other clones. Jango essentially cloned himself a son. He didn't survive long enough to raise Boba. Instead, Boba watched as Mace Windu's lightsaber blade decapitated his father during the Battle of Geonosis.

Morrison later provided Boba Fett's voice in the Special Edition updates of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, adding consistency between Star Wars' original and prequel trilogies. He also provided his voice as both Jango and Boba Fett in several Star Wars video games. The Mandalorian is the first time he's played Boba Fett in live-action.

Interestingly, Boba Fett is taking up a similar lifestyle to his father's old rival, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Both survivors of the Clone Wars wound up living lives of solitude in Tatooine's deserts, though it took Boba Fett many more years and a presumed death to reach that point. Star Wars does love its dualism.

What do you think of Boba Fett's new look? Let us know in the comments. The Mandalorian debuts new episodes on Fridays on Disney+.