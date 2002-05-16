Star Wars: Boba Fett Gets a New Look

✖

The Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season Two premiere on Disney+ brought plenty of exciting revelations with it. That includes the shocking return of Boba Fett in the episode's final scene. His reemergence raises more questions than it answers, but one thing for sure is that Boba Fett doesn't look like his old self. The new episode, "Chapter 9: The Marshal," revealed that Cobb Vanth, a local law enforcement officer on Tatooine, came to possess Boba's old Mandalorian armor. We don't know how Boba survived the sarlacc pit or lost his armor to the Jawas that sold it to Cobb, but Boba Fett looks like an entirely different person without that jetpack and helmet.

The last time fans saw Boba Fett was when the bounty hunter fell from Jabba's barge into a sarlacc pit. Fans believed Boba Fett would spend the next many years being digested by the desert monster. Those assumptions were wrong.

The armor should have been the first clue. Vanth acquired it from a group of Jawas in the desert. But how'd the Jawas get it if it went into the sarlacc's maw with its wearer? The end of the episode confirms that Boba Fett somehow emerged from the sarlacc alive. And it seems he's traded his Mandalorian armor for the ragged robes of a desert wanderer. Take a look:

That's Temuera Morrison in the role of Boba Fett. Fans will remember Morrison for playing bounty hunter Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Jango served as the template for the Republic's clone army during the Clone Wars.

Boba is a clone of Jango who didn't go through the same artificially expedited aging process as the other clones. Jango essentially cloned himself a son. He didn't survive long enough to raise Boba. Instead, Boba watched as Mace Windu's lightsaber blade decapitated his father during the Battle of Geonosis.

Morrison later provided Boba Fett's voice in the Special Edition updates of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, adding consistency between Star Wars' original and prequel trilogies. He also provided his voice as both Jango and Boba Fett in several Star Wars video games. The Mandalorian is the first time he's played Boba Fett in live-action.

Interestingly, Boba Fett is taking up a similar lifestyle to his father's old rival, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Both survivors of the Clone Wars wound up living lives of solitude in Tatooine's deserts, though it took Boba Fett many more years and a presumed death to reach that point. Star Wars does love its dualism.

What do you think of Boba Fett's new look? Let us know in the comments. The Mandalorian debuts new episodes on Fridays on Disney+.