The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Reveals Return of Fan-Favorite Character

If one thing is for certain, it's that the filmmakers behind The Mandalorian know how to surprise the masses with their in-show character surprises. Fans have seen the return of characters like Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, and Luke Skywalker without being spoiled ahead of time. In the case of Babu Frik, the surprise is no more. Now that the first full trailer for The Mandalorian Season Three has arrived, fans were treated to the return of the beloved character that first debuted in The Rise of Skywalker.

Frik's inclusion was confirmed last year at Star Wars Celebration, though the show's first teaser didn't include a look at the character. Not only that, but another Anzellan is appearing alongside the character at some point through the season.

What Can Fans Expect From The Mandalorian Season 3?

As shown in the teaser and trailer, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) will return to Mandalore to atone for his Creed aggression when he removed his helmet.

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Mandalorian producer Jon Favreau previously said about the series. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the first two seasons of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+. The third season of the hit Disney+ show debuts on the service beginning March 1st.

