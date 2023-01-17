Star Wars Releases Full The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer

There's a lot of content to look forward to in 2023, but Star Wars fans are especially excited to get their eyes on the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian. It was revealed on Thursday that a new trailer for the series would be dropping at halftime during Monday Night Football's Wild Card game. The time has finally come, and both Star Wars fans and football fans got a new taste of what Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu will be getting up to in the new season of The Mandalorian.

It's been over two years since the second season of The Mandalorian came to an end and one year since we last saw Mando and Grogo in The Book of Boba Fett. Everyone's favorite duo will be back on March 1st. In the meantime, you can watch the new trailer for the Disney+ series below:

What Can Fans Expect From The Mandalorian Season 3?

Giancarlo Esposito will reprise his role as Moff Gideon in the third season of The Mandalorian, and he's already teased some exciting stuff for his character in Season 3. Recently, the actor spoke with Collider and explained why the new season of The Mandalorian will be the best one yet.

"I just think that the show gets more expanded and more visually profound with each season. And I think it's the vision of Jon Favreau and David Filoni, certainly, that begins that expansion. But it's also all of the artisans that they trust to collaborate with them. I was blown away by that sizzle reel. All of a sudden, the world just came at you in a much more intense, and – it's always been gratifying – but in a way that allowed you to know... You know that feeling that you have of dread or doom, or excitement personified? That's the feeling you get because the story is all of a sudden being coalesced for you to understand elements that you didn't know about," Esposito shared.

He continued, "Look, we can say a lot of words about a lot of different things, just like Kaleidoscope. But I think when you watch it, you have the space to feel emotion and connection between characters. The Mandalorian, you have the space to feel the largess of this universe, of this world-building. And you have the space to see where you fit in. God, I wish I could be that warrior, that hero, that heroine. And we see the weakness and the power of the villainous who want for themselves and not for the whole. What I love about this show, it is about our army, is about all of us who are starting to understand, once again, it's for the people and by the people. And if we stand up and allow our voices to be heard, and understand there's strength in numbers, we can then recreate the world as it should be in peace, harmony, and creatively, scientifically, and politically, a way for us to understand that there are no borders anymore. The Mandalorian exemplifies all of that."

The Mandolorian returns to Disney+ on March 1st.