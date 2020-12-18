The Mandalorian Fans Are Worried Kylo Ren May Have Hurt Grogu

Massively huge spoilers for The Mandalorian are incoming. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the latest episode of the Disney+ hit, "The Rescue."

Thankfully Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and company didn't force the masses to wait an entire year to see Grogu and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) reunited. In fact, the reunion happens rather quickly in the Season Two finale and before long at all, one of the Jedi the beloved Baby Yoda reached out to on Tython showed up to help out.

Cornered by Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) Dark Troopers, Djarin, Grogu, and company were backed into a corner until an X-Wing docked itself in Gideon's cruiser and uses the Force to mow down all of the assailants. It was soon revealed the Jedi that arrived was none other than Luke Skywalker, using Mark Hamill's digitally de-aged likeness on a body double.

The show ends with Grogu leaving with Skywalker to get trained in the ways of the Jedi. Being The Mandalorian is set roughly five years or so after the events of Return of the Jedi, most instantly thought of one thing — the eventual razing of Skywalker's new Jedi Temple by his nephew Ben Solo.

Though Ben is but a child at this point in the timeline, it stands to reason Grogu was still a student there later on down the line, especially since his species ages at a slow pace. In fact, Grogu would be around 60-65 years old when the aforementioned slaughter takes place, meaning the character is still in his infancy and as a result, could still be training at the time.

As such, fans of The Mandalorian are freaking out thinking Solo will eventually be responsible for Grogu's demise, beings he killed the Jedi trainees at the Temple at the same time. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying.