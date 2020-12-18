The Mandalorian Fans Are Worried Kylo Ren May Have Hurt Grogu
Massively huge spoilers for The Mandalorian are incoming. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the latest episode of the Disney+ hit, "The Rescue."
Thankfully Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and company didn't force the masses to wait an entire year to see Grogu and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) reunited. In fact, the reunion happens rather quickly in the Season Two finale and before long at all, one of the Jedi the beloved Baby Yoda reached out to on Tython showed up to help out.
Cornered by Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) Dark Troopers, Djarin, Grogu, and company were backed into a corner until an X-Wing docked itself in Gideon's cruiser and uses the Force to mow down all of the assailants. It was soon revealed the Jedi that arrived was none other than Luke Skywalker, using Mark Hamill's digitally de-aged likeness on a body double.
The show ends with Grogu leaving with Skywalker to get trained in the ways of the Jedi. Being The Mandalorian is set roughly five years or so after the events of Return of the Jedi, most instantly thought of one thing — the eventual razing of Skywalker's new Jedi Temple by his nephew Ben Solo.
Though Ben is but a child at this point in the timeline, it stands to reason Grogu was still a student there later on down the line, especially since his species ages at a slow pace. In fact, Grogu would be around 60-65 years old when the aforementioned slaughter takes place, meaning the character is still in his infancy and as a result, could still be training at the time.
As such, fans of The Mandalorian are freaking out thinking Solo will eventually be responsible for Grogu's demise, beings he killed the Jedi trainees at the Temple at the same time. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying.
Uh, That's One Way to Put It
MANDALORIAN S02 SPOILERS— Flilis Skywalker ☀️ Not us united ☀️ (@flilisoffexegol) December 18, 2020
Don't worry, people. Kylo Ren did not slice Grogu in a half. He just threw a giant lightning to kill everyone at once ❤️
The Star Wars Multiverse
The answer to your question is Luke will now be the trainer of Grogu. There is no way Lucasfilm or Disney will allow Grogu to die at the hands of Kylo Ren and his minions. Furthermore, as we hear nothing of Grogu in the sequels, we must assume that Ezra created a new timeline.— Luke Brautigam (@LukeBridegroom) December 18, 2020
Catch Me Outside
I swear if Kylo Ren touched a hair on Baby Grogu's head..... pic.twitter.com/lOjOJVLRdN— Big Sal Scalici #SmashCancer 👊 (@CaesarsWolfpack) December 18, 2020
History Repeats Itself
Grogu escaped Anakin killing the younglings at the temple just to go to Luke’s new school and have the same thing happen with Kylo— John Orzechowski (@JOrzechowskiMT) December 18, 2020
Like Father, Like Son
#TheMandalorian. You best not be telling me that Kylo Ren killed #Grogu He better get some training and come back to become a Mando. pic.twitter.com/qEtiu1HDeG— Has the World ended yet? 🌹🇨🇦🇺🇸 He/Him (@ADalekAteMyBaby) December 18, 2020
Lil Rampage
MANDO SPOILERS // death ?— teddy Ψ 🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 (@saikikissr) December 18, 2020
so like ... if luke took grogu ... does that mean kylo killed him when he went on his lil rampage or whatever
Plz Be Safe
#grogu stay away from Kylo Ren and please be safe at the Jedi temple— Rachel Wyld🦋 #medicalsciencestudent (@rawyld) December 18, 2020
The entire second season of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.
What'd you think of the Mando Season Two finale? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!prev