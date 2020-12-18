The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale Spoilers: Legendary Star Wars Character Returns

✖

A legendary Star Wars character returns in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale now streaming on Disney+. In "Chapter 16: The Rescue," armored bounty hunters Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) recruit Mandalorians Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Koska Reeves (Mercedes Varnado) to infiltrate Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) Imperial light cruiser and rescue the captured Grogu. In exchange for their help, the Mandalorians will keep Gideon's ship to retake Mandalore, and Kryze will once again wield the ancient weapon stolen from her: the Darksaber. "Help me rescue the Child," Din says, "and you can have whatever you want. He is my only priority."

Along with Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), the group faces a garrison of Gideon's droid Dark Troopers. When captured clone engineer Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) reveals the Child is being held in the brig under armed guard, Kryze formulates a plan to draw a crowd.

Kryze will go in with Koska, Fennec, and Dune to neutralize the launch bay and blast their way through a legion of Stormtroopers as misdirection — allowing Din to slip through the shadows and get the kid.

When Din duels and defeats a Darksaber-wielding Gideon using the pure beskar staff given to him by Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), he becomes the rightful owner of the black-bladed lightsaber. As a platoon of near-invulnerable Dark Troopers march Din's group holed up inside the cruiser's control center, a lone X-wing boards the ship.

A single passenger disembarks. Clad in a black hood, the mystery person ignites their laser sword and cuts through the Dark Troopers amid a ricochet of blaster fire. Kryze recognizes the weapon and maneuvers of a Jedi, whose green-glowing blade carves its way through an entire battalion of droid troopers with the simple swivel of their wrist.

The humming green blade swoops and slices its way through Gideon's forces, used to cut down whichever troopers aren't waved away with the hooded man's hand. Inside the control room, a desperate Gideon opens fire on Grogu, who Din saves by throwing his armored body in front of the Child. As Dune takes the defeated Gideon prisoner a second time, the whooshing of a lightsaber blade finishes off the last-surviving troopers.

Din orders the doors opened, exposing the hooded figure illuminated by nothing but their still glowing green blade. The stranger extinguishes their weapon and removes their hood, revealing Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

"Are you a Jedi?" Din asks, knowing the answer. "I am," says the son of Anakin Skywalker. He gently reaches out to Grogu, telling the little one to come with him.

When the Child hesitates, Luke tells Din: "He wants your permission. He is strong with the Force, but talent without training is nothing. I will give my life to protect the Child, but he will not be safe until he masters his abilities."

Din takes Grogu in his arms, possibly for the last time, and looks upon him with his own eyes when he removes his Mandalorian helmet. "Alright, pal," Din says, his cheek cradled by Grogu's outstretched hand, "it's time to go."

The clan of two part ways for now when Grogu makes his way over towards slightly-rusted astromech droid R2-D2. Taking Grogu in his arms, Luke tells Din: "May the Force be with you." His mission fulfilled, Din watches on as the Child is taken away by Master Skywalker.

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ with Season 3 in 2021.