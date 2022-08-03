The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 Premiere Date Announced for Disney+

There's a lot of new content to look forward to from Disney+, and the streaming site has just announced a couple of changes to its upcoming line-up. Marvel's She-Hulk has been switched to a Thursday release, and a new release date has been announced for the second season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. According to a new press release, the beloved hockey players will return to the rink on September 28th.

At the end of last year, it was revealed that the original Mighty Ducks star, Emilio Estevez, would not be returning for the second season. In January, Disney revealed that Transformers star Josh Duhamel would be taking over as the show's lead opposite Gilmore Girls alum, Lauren Graham. The two TV veterans will be anchoring the young cast in the new season, and both stars will be pulling a bit of double duty, as it was also recently revealed that they will each be directing episodes. You can read a description of the second season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers below:

"After winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, our squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel). It's a place for kids to get excellent at hockey – without school to get in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they're faced with the question: Can you win summer?"

Duhamel's Cole is described as "inspirational, charming, and hardcore," and he runs the summer hockey institute where the Mighty Ducks end up playing in the second season.

After The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers was renewed by Disney+ for a second season, issues between Disney and Estevez led to his exit from the franchise. Initial reports suggested that Estevez wouldn't provide proof to Disney that he would comply with COVID vaccine mandates on set. Estevez attributed his exit to contract disputes and creative differences with Disney and the series, going as far as to see he wasn't against the vaccine, but he was "anti-bully."

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers returns to Disney+ on September 28th.