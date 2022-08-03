Marvel's She-Hulk Moves to Thursdays on Disney+

Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is going to be streaming new episodes on Thursdays, instead of on Wednesdays like all the Disney+ Marvel shows before it. Marvel Studios made the official announcement that She-Hulk is moving today by releasing a new promo for it, which you can watch above!

"New Marvel hero. All new night. New episodes of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming Thursdays starting August 18, only on Disney+," the caption on the new TV spot reads.

This is a curious move for Marvel Studios – or perhaps not. Disney took the somewhat risky approach of streaming both its big Star Wars (Obi-Wan) and Marvel (Ms. Marvel) shows on Wednesdays, earlier this year. While both Obi-Wan and Ms. Marvel generated suitable buzz for their respective franchise, the viewership of Ms. Marvel was controversially lower than any other Disney+ series, by a large margin – with some analysts going to far as to call it "a ratings disaster." Now a similar situation was potentially taking shape, as She-Hulk airing on Wednesdays would have run into Star Wars: Andor, the anticipated Rogue One spinoff that will follow Cassian Andor (Diego Luna).

The news that She-Hulk is moving to Thursdays suddenly makes the previous announcement that Star Wars: Andor is delaying its release more interesting. It was reported that the Andor delay (about a month, with a three-episode launch on September 21st) was being done in part to help give the show a big premiere launch. Now it's suddenly looking like Disney is revising the strategy for spacing these shows out enough so that they don't cannibalize one another.

It's probably a smart strategy, as the Disney+ TV slate has somewhat been proven to work better with one big show happening at a time. The Mandalorian Season 2's run in late 2020 set Marvel up for a massive debut when WandaVision premiered in early 2021; in fact, Marvel's entire run in 2021 on Disney+ worked in large part because each show (WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If...?) was the sole show occupying the geek culture zeitgeist, at the time. So again, Ms. Marvel and Obi-Wan coming at the same time – and one showing significant viewership loss – may have been a sign (correct or not) that something needed to change.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Thursday, August 18th.