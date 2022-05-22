Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Stars Josh Duhamel and Lauren Graham to Direct Season 2 Episodes

✖

The second season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is making its way to Disney+ at some point in the not-too-distant future. The hit series, a continuation of the original Mighty Ducks films, debuted on Disney+ early last year and was renewed for Season 2 back in August. There will be some changes in the new season, with Emilio Estevez exiting the series and Josh Duhamel taking over as the male lead opposite Lauren Graham. The two TV veterans will be anchoring the young cast in Season 2, and they're both pulling a bit of double duty, as they'll be working behind the camera as well.

This weekend, Disney revealed that both Graham and Duhamel will also be serving as directors on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers in Season 2, in addition to their roles in front of the camera. A tweet from the streamer on Friday revealed that each actor will be helming one episode in the upcoming season.

"Season 2 of [The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers] is coming with some COOL news," reads the tweet from the official Disney+ Twitter account. "[Josh Duhamel] and Lauren Graham will each be directing an episode this upcoming season on [Disney+]!"

Graham starred in the first season of Game Changers as Alex Morrow, mother of main character Evan Morrow. Estevez had reprised the role of coach Gordon Bombay from the Mighty Ducks films, but exited the series ahead of the second season. There were rumblings that Estevez took an issue with Disney's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, while the actor claimed that creative differences were the major issue between the two sides. Regardless of the reason, he won't be back next season.

Duhamel was hired to step in for Estevez, though he won't be taking over the role of Bombay. Instead, he's set to play a former NHL player named Gavin Cole, described as "inspirational, charming, and hardcore." Cole runs the summer hockey institute the Ducks find themselves participating in this upcoming season.

