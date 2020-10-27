DreamWorks' The Mighty Ones Gets an Epic First Trailer (Exclusive)

DreamWorks has provided fans with heartwarming, genre-bending animated stories for decades, both on the big screen and on television. Early next month, the animation studio's latest project is set to hit the small screen -- and ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at the hilarity that that will bring. DreamWorks Animation has provided us with the exclusive trailer for The Mighty Ones, an animated series that is set to debut on both Hulu and Peacock in early November. The series utilizes eye-catching animation, a fresh sense of humor, and a garage-band soundtrack to tell its story, all of which you can check out a sneak peek of above.

In every backyard, a secret world exists filled with tiny creatures. The Mighty Ones follows the hilarious adventures of the smallest of them: a twig, a pebble, a leaf, and a strawberry who call themselves “the Mighty Ones.” These best friends live in an unkempt backyard belonging to a trio of equally unkempt humans who they mistake for gods. Despite their diminutive stature, The Mighty Ones are determined to live large and have fun in their wild world.

The Mighty Ones stars Jessica McKenna (Little Big Awesome, Off Book: The Improvised Musical) as Rocksy, Alex Cazares (The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) as Very Berry, Jimmy Tatro (Modern Family, American Vandal) as Leaf, and Josh Brener (Silicon Valley, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Twig.

The Mighty Ones is executive produced by Sunil Hall (Pickle and Peanut) and Lynne Naylor (Samurai Jack, Ren and Stimpy), and uses a storyboard-driven approach to its series, allowing its actors to improvise and really get a grasp on their characters. The series also aims to target a wide array of viewers of all ages, who they hope will resonate with the unconventional, but vulnerable characters and plotlines.

The Mighty Ones will debut on November 9th on Hulu and Peacock.