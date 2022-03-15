The Muppets to Star in New Season of ABC’s Mini-Golf Series Holey Moley

The Muppets are coming to Holey Moley. ABC announced the release date for Season 4 of its extreme mini-golf competition series, revealing a collaboration between Muppets favorites and on-camera commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore. Sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai and executive producer and resident golf pro Stephen Curry will also return for the season. The network describes the Muppets participation in Holey Moley‘s fourth season as being “a collaboration for the ages”, but no additional details about which beloved Muppets would be appearing were shared.

Holey Moley will kick off ABC’s new reality slate, premiering on Tuesday, May 3rd at 8/7c. It will be followed by The Chase Season three, hosted by Sara Haines. This season of The Chase will see three new Chasers — Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell, and Buzzy Cohen — join returning Chasers Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer in the quiz show. The new, true crime inspired series Who Do You Believe? will debut following The Chase with the series taking viewers through compelling true-crime cases from dual perspectives, allowing the audience to step into the shoes of the two contrasting narratives with accounts directly from victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details. Viewers will be able to play armchair detective to piece together different versions of the truth.

The Muppets coming to Holey Moley is the latest update for the beloved characters. Earlier this month a new series, The Muppets Mayhem, was announced for Disney+. That series, coming from The Goldbergs‘ Adam F. Goldberg, will star the Muppets and center on The Electric Mayhem Band. It’s described, “The series will take audiences on a music-filled journey as, at long last, The Electric Mayhem Band records its first ever album. Lilly Sing (A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Dollface.) will play the (human) lead role of “Nora” the junior A&R executive tasked with managing and wrangling the mayhem that is The Electric Mayhem Band.” The project is the third offering from the Muppets on Disney+ following sketch shows Muppets Now and the feature-length Muppets Haunted Mansion. Another project, The Muppets Live Another Day, was in development but was cancelled due to creative differences between Disney and writer/producers Josh Gad, Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis.

