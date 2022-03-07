The Muppets’ Electric Mayhem Band Series Announced by Disney+

The Goldbergs‘s Adam F. Goldberg will launch a new series following characters from The Muppets Studio, Disney+ annnounced today. According to the streamer, The Muppets Mayhem will be a comedy series starring the Muppets and centering on The Electric Mayhem Band. Per the official description, “The series will take audiences on a music-filled journey as, at long last, The Electric Mayhem Band records its first ever album. Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Dollface.) will play the (human) lead role of “Nora” the junior A&R executive tasked with managing and wrangling the mayhem that is The Electric Mayhem Band.”

This marks the third offering from The Muppets on Disney+, following the sketch show Muppets Now and the feature-length Muppets Haunted Mansion. Another project, The Muppets Live Another Day, was in development but was cancelled due to creative differences between Disney and writer/producers Josh Gad, Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis.

“The Muppets are renowned for quality, creativity and unrivaled, fun storytelling for the whole family,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways.”

“Adam F. Goldberg is our resident Muppet enthusiast at Signature and getting to play in the sandbox with Bill, a longtime Muppet performer, as well as these beloved characters was a dream come true for him, Bill and Jeff,” commented Jonnie Davis, President, ABC Signature. “Their take is fresh, fun, musical and of course, hilarious. We couldn’t be happier to be the studio that is helping them get the band back together.”

An official synopsis for the series goes a tiny bit more in-depth, saying, “After 45 years of rockin’ out, The Electric Mayhem goes on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.”

“We are so excited to bring the story of The Electric Mayhem Band to the front and center of this new series. They’ve been entertaining audiences since ‘The Muppet Show,’ which debuted 45 years ago, so it’s wonderful that these characters are finally getting to play lead rather than supporting roles,” said David Lightbody, executive producer and senior vice president of Disney Live Entertainment and The Muppets Studio.

The lead Muppets are the members of the band, including Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet. The series will include three new songs.

The series was developed by Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes based on characters created by Jim Henson. It is written by Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta (The Muppets, Muppets Haunted Mansion) and Jeff Yorkes, the executive producers are Goldberg, Barretta, Michael Bostick and Kris Eber. Yorkes is a co-executive producer. The Muppets Studio’s David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter are also executive producers.

The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio for Disney+.