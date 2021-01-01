The Office Fans Already Missing Series After Its Netflix Exit
Almost from the start of Netflix offering audiences streaming content more than a decade ago, the service made seasons of NBC's The Office available to subscribers, with the release of each new season resulting in the eventual addition to the service. In the years since the series concluded, fans have been able to revisit the entire series as often as they liked, and, while there may have briefly been lapses in The Office's availability, it would always return, though NBC's launch of streaming service Peacock means The Office has left Netflix for good, with its new home on Peacock seeing it join other beloved NBC series like Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock.
Despite the first two seasons of The Office being available to all Peacock subscribers, even those with just a free membership, and every other season available to those who pay for the service, fans are still missing the series being on Netflix only hours after its exit. With some fans exclusively knowing the series from revisiting it on Netflix since its conclusion in 2013, they're having a hard time grappling with the idea that the staple of the streaming service has disappeared.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about The Office leaving Netflix for good!
Crazy
This is so corny to say but “the office” literally changed my life and the way I thought about things, crazy to see it’s not on Netflix anymore 😔 pic.twitter.com/kFyCmLO8vI— Alex Gamez (@Alexgamez1234) January 1, 2021
Extremely Upset
Excited for a new year but I’m extremely upset that #TheOffice is no longer on Netflix.— Aunty V (@verilyveo) January 1, 2021
All That Remained
I awoke from loud thud sounds next door, & watched “The Office” in my insomnia as I have many nights for many years.
I watched until she disappeared. This was all that was left.
(I get it’s on Peacock...We all know that’s not the same). pic.twitter.com/3QImPUTjy4— Jeanne Tiehen (@jeapeggy) January 1, 2021
Brave Face
Barely 30 minutes into 2021 and idk what im supposed to fall asleep to.. I miss #theoffice already 💔 pic.twitter.com/aoc0ASJRgc— kirstin (@therealkis) January 1, 2021
Goodbye, My Lover
Me watching the last episode on Netflix of the office and then it disappearing from the continue watching queue pic.twitter.com/2z4kmuZOCo— Tania 🍌 (@tahneahh) January 1, 2021
Heartbroken
I’m heartbroken. I was in the kitchen and @netflix pulled the plug. #TheOffice pic.twitter.com/efMTV4cZEI— Victoria (@tory_german) January 1, 2021
Rough Start
I know we’re all excited for 2021 being a new year but The Office is no longer on Netflix so how good can this year really be anymore?— mika (@RIPmika) January 1, 2021
They Really Did It
They really took The Office off Netflix... pic.twitter.com/ETN0VUyatx— lil lightskin (@enrique_comer) January 1, 2021
Just Like That
And just like that, The Office stopped playing, and was gone from @netflix.... pic.twitter.com/NGHPWMQEmw— hairyscarecrow | BLACK LIVES MATTER (@hairyscarecrow) January 1, 2021
It's Official
The Office has officially disappeared from Netflix 😭 pic.twitter.com/RMxjIQ3e3b— Morgan Manning (@morganameridius) January 1, 2021