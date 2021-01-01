The Office Fans Already Missing Series After Its Netflix Exit

Almost from the start of Netflix offering audiences streaming content more than a decade ago, the service made seasons of NBC's The Office available to subscribers, with the release of each new season resulting in the eventual addition to the service. In the years since the series concluded, fans have been able to revisit the entire series as often as they liked, and, while there may have briefly been lapses in The Office's availability, it would always return, though NBC's launch of streaming service Peacock means The Office has left Netflix for good, with its new home on Peacock seeing it join other beloved NBC series like Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock.

Despite the first two seasons of The Office being available to all Peacock subscribers, even those with just a free membership, and every other season available to those who pay for the service, fans are still missing the series being on Netflix only hours after its exit. With some fans exclusively knowing the series from revisiting it on Netflix since its conclusion in 2013, they're having a hard time grappling with the idea that the staple of the streaming service has disappeared.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about The Office leaving Netflix for good!