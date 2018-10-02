‘The Originals’: Watch A Deleted Scene From The 5th And Final Season

Fans, unfortunately, had to say goodbye to The Originals, but now they can relive the series with the fifth and final season collection, and we’ve got an exclusive deleted scene from the set.

The Originals concluded its run with the fifth and final season, and now fans can own the season along with a host of bonus features and deleted scenes, including the deleted scene shown in the video above. You can see plenty more on the full season DVD, which will feature the 2017 Comic-Con panel as well as a gag reel.

“After five strong seasons, The Originals continues to have a loyal and ravenous fanbase,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, Television Marketing. “We think the fans are going to love this final installment to complete their Originals collection with exciting bonus features, in addition to the final 13 spellbinding episodes from season five.”

You can check out everything that will be included on the DVD set below.

SPECIAL FEATURES

– The Originals: 2017 Comic-Con Panel

– Deleted Scenes

– Gag Reel

13 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

1. Where You Left Your Heart

2. One Wrong Turn on Bourbon

3. Ne Me Quitte Pas

4. Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

5. Don’t It Just Break Your Heart

6. What, will, I, have, left

7. Gods Gonna Trouble the Water

8. The Kindness of Strangers

9. We Have Not Long To Live

10. There in the Disappearing Light

11. Til the Day I Die

12. The Tale of Two Wolves

13. When the Saints Go Marching In

Fans can also own the entire series of The Originals on the same day, which will contain all 92 episodes of the series.

The final season of The Originals begins seven years after the core members of the Mikaelson family – Klaus, Elijah, Rebekah and Kol – each absorb a quarter of the Hollow’s dark energy and flee New Orleans to keep their beloved city and young Hope safe. In the interim, Vincent and Josh preside over the Big Easy almost devoid of conflict, while Hayley and Freya watch Hope grow into a teenager, eventually opting to send her to the Salvatore School so that Caroline can keep an eye on her. With Marcel following Rebekah out of town and Elijah stripped of his memory, the danger seems to be contained . . . Until a sudden tragedy forces the siblings to return home. As the Mickaelsons return to New Orleans, bringing the pieces of a centuries old evil with them, it becomes clear that the closing chapter of this family saga will be as bloody and emotional as ever.

Season five of The Originals stars Joseph Morgan (The Vampire Diaries), Daniel Gillies (The Vampire Diaries, Saving Hope), Phoebe Tonkin (The Vampire Diaries, The Secret Circle), Charles Michael Davis (Grey’s Anatomy), Yusuf Gatewood (The Interpreter, Wonder Boys), Riley Voelkel (The Social Network, The Newsroom), Danielle Rose Russell (Aloha, The Last Tycoon), and Steven Krueger (Goosebumps, Pretty Little Liars). Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, Kyle XY) executive produces along with Leslie Morgenstein (The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars). Created by Julie Plec, the series is produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with My So-Called Company, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, and based in part on the

character Klaus from The Vampire Diaries novels by L.J. Smith.

The Originals: The Fifth & Final Season is available on DVD & Digital October 2 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, and will retail for $24.98. The Originals: The Complete Series will also be available on October 2nd on DVD. The set will retail for $89.99.