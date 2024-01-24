Michael Kelly Has Finished Filming The Penguin, Calls Colin Farrell Mindblowing

While photography on The Penguin continues in its post-strike pickup shots, Michael Kelly has finished his required scenes for the project. In a new chat in support of Special Ops: Lioness, Kelly tells ComicBook.com he only had one day of filming left before the writers' and actors' strikes last year caused an industry-wide production shutdown. Kelly says he's since gotten his filming completed.

"I was doing The Penguin and we stopped right in the middle [because of the strike]," Kelly says. "I had one day left [of filming], and I'm done now with that. It's crazy too because now I'm a free agent for the first time in 10 years and it's exciting and terrifying."

Kelly is set to play Johnny Vitti, an underboss in the Falcone Crime Family. Given that Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell) is on his path to beocming his own criminal kingpin, it's possible the two may be at odds after the death of John Turturro's Carmine Falcone in The Batman.

Joining Kelly and Farrell include Cristin Milioti, Clancy Brown, Michael Zegen, Rhenzy Feliz, Shohreh Aghashloo, and Deirdre O'Connell, amongst others.

What is The Penguin about?

According to HBO Max original head Sarah Aubrey, the series is going to further flesh out the seedy underbelly of Gotham and, most importantly, Oswald's inner circle.

"The goal of this show is to what Oz's life is like and that's very much in the streets of Gotham, trying to get up and over as only the Penguin can," Aubrey said. "As a hustler and a strategist with his own ambitions. It's a great example of having the time over eight episodes to tell a longer-arc character story with a lot of delicious twists and turns and new characters. It's very much going to be about Gotham at that street level because he's not flying around like Batman does. We are all embracing that as a very specific experience for audiences to have."

The show has yet to set a release date.

