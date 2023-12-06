The Penguin New Look Revealed in Max's 2024 Highlight Video

A new look at The Penguin just debuted in a promotional video from Max. The Penguin is a spinoff of The Batman feature film, with Colin Farrell reprising his role as the Dark Knight villain. While a sequel to The Batman is already in the works, Warner Bros. Discovery is expanding the world of Gotham City with this new streaming series on Max. Fans got to see an official image from The Penguin back in November, but now a Max video offers a quick extended look at Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot.

Max released its "The One To Watch in 2024" video, featuring new looks at upcoming original series in 2024 such as House of the Dragon, True Detective: Night Country, The Regime, Industry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Franchise, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, and of course, The Penguin. The short footage captures the same thematic presence as The Batman, with Penguin stating, "The world ain't built for guys like us. You ain't seen what I can do." He's shown putting a body in the trunk of a car, and we end with a close-up on Penguin's face.

Max speaks out on The Batman Spinoff starring Colin Farrell's Penguin

Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey gushed over the collaboration with The Batman's creative team in bringing The Penguin to life. "We are thrilled to bring audiences a new version of this iconic DC character that they have never seen before," Aubrey said. "It is incredible to be working with Matt, Dylan and Lauren on continuing this story and to see Colin take his already exceptional performance in The Batman to the next level."

The Batman director Matt Reeves and The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc previously shared their thoughts on expanding the world of Batman on the small screen. "Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman, and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill," Matt Reeves said. "Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz's story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham."

"I have long been a fan of the world of The Batman, and Matt's film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon. I am excited and humbled to continue telling stories in the grimy world of Gotham City – and what better excuse to channel my inner villain than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot? I am thrilled to work with Colin, Matt, Dylan, 6th & Idaho, Warners, and HBO Max as we work to bring this story to the screen," added showrunner Lauren LeFranc.