The Price Is Right Honors World Cancer Day 2023 in New Episode Clip (Exclusive)

Saturday, February 4th is World Cancer Day and to mark the day, The Price is Right is airing a special episode on Friday, February 3rd. The upcoming episode will feature cancer survivors and fighters. ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip featuring a double cancer survivor telling her story of fighting metastatic breast cancer as well has having overcome Hodgkin's lymphoma. You can check out Cicely's story in the video in the player up top.

The upcoming episode isn't the first time The Price is Right has recognized and celebrated those battling cancer, survivors, and their supporters. The game show, which is network television's number one rated daytime series and the longest-running game show, has previously raised awareness for Breast Cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness month as well.

As for World Cancer Day, that is an event held annually on February 4th and is the global uniting initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control. First created in 2000, World Cancer Day has become a movement for everyone, everywhere to unite under one voice to face on of the greatest challenges in history. According to the official website, "each year, hundreds of activities and events take place around the world, gathering communities, organizations and individuals in schools, businesses, hospitals, marketplaces, parks, community halls, places of worship – in the streets and online – acting as a powerful reminder that we all have a role to play in reducing the global impact of cancer."

The theme for 2023's World Cancer Day is "Close the Care Gap" and is described as being "all about celebrating progress in its many forms that enable more people to seek and receive the care they need and deserve; It is about providing the momentum to fuel our fight for fairness. We will build stronger alliances and innovative new collaborations; we will mobilize friends, family, coworkers, and communities because we know that united, we are stronger."

The Price is Right airs every week day at 11 am ET/10 am CT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The special World Cancer Day episode will air on Friday, February 3rd.