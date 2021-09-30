How To Watch The Price Is Right 50th Anniversary Special

The landmark 50th season of The Price Is Right kicked off earlier this month and the special 50th season primetime celebration of the series is scheduled to air later this work. A previous press release from CBS confirmed that this two hour event would not air during the day, when The Price is Right typically airs, but rather in a special time slot. The 50th season celebration will kick off Thursday, September 30 at 9/8c on CBS and run two hours. This special presentation won’t be a super-sized episode of the game however but will feature “a look back at the biggest winners, never before seen outtakes and a salute to Bob Barker.”

“First, I want to say congratulations and thank you to all the wonderful people responsible, past and present, on the 50th season of The Price is Right,” Bob Barker, former legendary host of the show, previously said in a statement. “The show has the most enthusiastic and fun audience that one could ever ask for. They truly were and are the heart and soul of the show. I had the pleasure of working with a dedicated and talented cast and crew for 35 great years. Particularly close to my heart was the ability our vast popularity gave me to remind our entire audience daily about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets. It was an incredibly memorable ride! Once again, congratulations toThe Price is Right on 50 historic years!! Here’s to 50 more!!”

“Hosting The Price is Right has been a dream job for me,” Drew Carey, current host of The Price is Right since July of 2007, added. “And I can’t even call it a job with a straight face because I get such joy out of it. Imagine spending every workday surrounded by happy, positive strangers. It’s been amazing. I really never thought my safe space would be on a sound stage, wearing a mic, cameras on me constantly, and with millions of people watching. But that’s what The Price is Right is for me. I love it.”

Featuring fan submitted videos about their love for the series, the 50th season primetime celebration of The Price is Right on Thursday, September 30 at 9/8c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Fans can continue to watch the series every week day at 11 AM ET/10 AM CT.