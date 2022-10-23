The Rings of Power Removed a Major Lord of he Rings Easter Egg

Amazon Prime Video just wrapped up the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power with an epic finale that pushes the series forward. We finally found out exactly who Sauron was, and we got hint at who The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) could be. The series also showed us the first three rings that were crafted for the elves with the help of Sauron. During that scene there was originally supposed to be a moment where you hear an incantation that was mastered by The Stranger. Ultimately, the scene was cut, but the phrase became "a layer within all of the magical elements." In a new interview with /Film, Del Borello reveals what happened to the cut moment.

"So you hear sort of whispers and that's, I guess, conceptually, that's our version of the Ring," Del Borello told the site. "You know, like in the original films when they put the Ring on and they go into the unseen world and they hear the voice of Sauron talking through the Ring. So, the big question in our show was, 'What does that sound like without the ring?' Because that's the connection between the Ring and Sauron, but this all happens way before the Ring's even created."

"The natural extension of that would be, 'What is the sound of Ilúvatar's thoughts?' It's the magical mystical whispers. And so we worked closely with the dialect coach to pick that right phrase to use and then extend out how we used it and the different ways we recorded it and processed it. There are layers of it and it changes and develops depending on what's happening with the magic, and whether it's mysterious or whether it's dangerous. So that was a fun way that we used that language." Del Borrello added.

The Rings of Power is ahead of its epic fantasy rival House of the Dragon in Nielsen's ratings. The most recent episode of The Rings of Power left fans in shock after revealing the origin of an iconic Middle-earth location. The series co-showrunner reflected on the series' direction ahead of the first season finale.

"A huge theme in Tolkien is the environmentalism and the way machines and industrializations destroys the land," McKay told The Hollywood Reporter. "We wanted that to be central and core all the time. It's a thing that comes up again and again throughout the show. So in the writers room, we asked: What if Mordor was beautiful? All bucolic like Switzerland. And then what could happen that could transform it? We talked about the poisoning of the land — which starts in the first episode with the cow. Then you find out about the tunnels being dug and sulfur is going up into the air. It all builds toward this geologically realistic way of igniting the mountain, which now blacks out the sky for a very practical reason — Adar, our villain, sees the Orcs as his people and they deserve a home where the sun doesn't torment them. We're hoping it will take people by surprise."

Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne developed The Rings of Power for Prime Video, inspired by the works of J.R.R. Tolkien and set in the Second Age of the world of Middle-earth. The show's cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ie exclusively streaming on Prime Video.

