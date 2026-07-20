The Rings of Power Season 3 Takes a Huge Step Toward Lord of the Rings Thanks to Sauron

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 is coming to Prime Video this November, and the series is laying the foundation for Frodo’s journey with its latest Sauron tease. Season 2’s ending leaves the villain in a place of triumph, as he successfully secures the Nine Rings for Men. As we know, that won’t be enough to satisfy him for long. The creation of the One Ring is imminent, and it’s poised to happen in the next batch of episodes, bringing us closer to the events of The Lord of the Rings.

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An Empire exclusive gives fans a closer look at Sauron in The Rings of Power Season 3, and it teases what’s to come for Charlie Vickers’ Dark Lord. His new appearance sees him embracing darker features than his fairer Annatar form. It hints at what’s to come, both in terms of the grimmer narrative on the horizon and Sauron eventually losing his ability to shift into his fair form. Speaking to Empire, co-showrunner Patrick McKay confirmed things will get more serious and high stakes in this next chapter. “This third season is darker, more dangerous,” he said. “No-one is safe.”

Darkness rises in Middle-earth 🌋



Empire's world-exclusive The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 issue is coming – going on set with Sauron, Gandalf, Galadriel and more for one season to rule them all. On sale July 30.



READ MORE: https://t.co/Iyb8JT8vKn pic.twitter.com/8y8FUlzU6j — Empire (@empiremagazine) July 20, 2026

McKay also teased the forging of the One Ring, which will occur in Season 3. “This is the season where Sauron makes the One Ring in the volcano,” he explained. He emphasized that Sauron will be a “full-on villain,” not one hiding in and manipulating from the shadows. This, of course, brings this Second Age story a step closer to Sauron’s rise to power during the Third Age. There’s still a ways to go before The Rings of Power catches up to The Fellowship of the Ring‘s prologue flashback, but Season 3 will mark a turning point for Middle-earth.

The Rings of Power Season 3 Could Be the Best Chapter of the Lord of the Rings Series Yet

Image via Prime Video

With Sauron embracing a fully villainous role and the One Ring making its debut, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 may be the best chapter of the show yet. The first season undoubtedly took time to find its footing, but Season 2 proved a huge improvement, especially by the end. And Vickers’ villain has been a highlight throughout, which makes this increased focus on his Second Age rise to power even more compelling. The connections will also prove a draw to fans of the original Lord of the Rings story, incentivizing more people to tune in. With any luck, Sauron’s new look and plot won’t just be a turning point in-universe. It could also mark a change for the better for the show itself.

Are you excited for The Rings of Power Season 3’s Sauron story? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!