Lord of the Rings: Why the One Ring Couldn’t Just Be Sent To Valinor, the Undying Lands

J.R.R. Tolkien created an incredible world with The Lord of the Rings, and that’s been more than proven over the last several decades, not only with his Lord of the Rings books, but also with Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies. In fact, the former are largely considered some of the greatest fantasy novels of all time, and the latter are likewise widely seen as some of the best fantasy movies of all time (although that’s certainly truer of Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy than it is his trilogy of movies based on The Hobbit).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yet, nothing is perfect, and fans have had plenty of fun poking holes in even these brilliant stories over the years. Among the topics fans most frequently like to debate is whether the One Ring could have been destroyed in a faster, more straightforward way than was done in the books/movies, which, of course, involved an extensive trek to Mordor, multiple battles, and myriad other trials and tribulations. Tolkien is seen as a genius for a reason, though, and one prominent theory just doesn’t hold up.

Lord of the Rings Fans Have Many Theories About Destroying the One Ring

Arguments that the Fellowship of the Ring could have found a shortcut to destroying the One Ring are far from new. Especially after The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King hit theaters in 2003, debates about whether the Great Eagles could have flown the Ring to Mordor became louder than ever. In fairness to fans, the seeming ease with which the Eagles find Frodo and Sam and deliver them to safety in Rivendell could, on first watch, make it seem ridiculous that the Fellowship didn’t just use the Eagles in the first place.

However, there are several reasons this wouldn’t have worked, most notably that the entire point of forming the Fellowship was to bring the Ring to Mordor undetected (or, at least, as inconspicuously as possible). Having giant flying eagles carrying the Ring to Mordor surely would have given Sauron ample warning, and he could have crafted a plan to destroy them, making it all the easier for him to get the One Ring back.

In addition to the theory about using the Great Eagles to fly the Ring to Mordor, fans have long argued that the Ring should have just been sent to Valinor, also known as the Undying Lands, to keep it out of Sauron’s reach. Yet, as is true with the argument about the Eagles, this idea just doesn’t hold water.

Sending the Ring to Valinor Was Never an Option

While sending the One Ring to Valinor, protected by the elves and unable to be reached by Sauron, sounds like a no-brainer, there is a reason this strategy wasn’t used. In fact, there are several reasons this was never a possibility. For one, while Valinor is often viewed as a Heaven-like utopia by many fans, it wasn’t a perfect, impenetrable land in the way that many might think. The One Ring’s incredible power and ability to turn even the purest souls to evil would have been a major threat to Valinor, and that was therefore never going to be permitted.

Tied to that is the fact that the Valar, who are effectively deities in The Lord of the Rings, oversee Valinor, and they would never have allowed the One Ring to enter the Undying Lands. After all, Valinor was already closed off to most mortal beings (with very few exceptions), so it would have been quite the leap to have suddenly permitted such an evil object to enter.

Additionally, though, the Valar certainly held the view that the Ring was a Middle-earth issue; this wasn’t something they would have gotten so involved in. The extent of their involvement, in fact, was in actions such as sending Gandalf to Middle-earth. Therefore, as is true of the argument about the Eagles, this fan theory about a faster/better way to get rid of the Ring doesn’t actually work.

The Lord of the Rings Isn’t Flawless, But It Doesn’t Have Serious Plot Holes

It’s fair and even expected for fans to try and find flaws with a franchise, and that includes the beloved Lord of the Rings books and movies. It’s also true that these stories aren’t perfect. Arguably, that is much truer of the movies than it is of the books. The movies actually introduced a range of changes, such as making the Army of the Dead a cheat code in The Return of the King, that create issues and flaws that weren’t present in the books. Even with the books, though, there are some gaps and points of confusion.

On the whole, however, Tolkien was meticulous in many ways, so glaring issues like considerably easier ways to destroy or get rid of the One Ring generally don’t hold up when looked at more closely. That isn’t to say that there’s nothing about The Lord of the Rings that doesn’t make sense or couldn’t have been improved, but rather to highlight that there are often solid explanations when it comes to fan questions about or critiques of The Lord of the Rings—and that’s definitely true of this argument about simply sending the Ring to Valinor.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!