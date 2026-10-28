The Rings of Power’s Sauron Reveals How Season 3 Delivers an Unseen LOTR Moment [EXCLUSIVE]

Lord of the Rings fans know that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 is right around the corner, and along with the introduction of characters like Jamie Campbell Bower’s Celeborn, there are a host of updates to come—including one that Sauron actor Charlie Vickers has just teased in an interview with ComicBook. Already, trailers for Rings of Power season 3 have confirmed that there will be some surprising changes in store for this new season of the show, including a seeming love triangle between Celeborn, Galadriel, and Sauron. However, in addition to that interesting dynamic, fans are getting at least a few major new additions in terms of some of the most iconic images and concepts in the larger Lord of the Rings franchise.

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Among those updates is a look at Sauron’s creation of the One Ring—something that fans of the franchise have been waiting years to finally see depicted on screen. Now, not only has Vickers confirmed that this formerly (mostly) unseen moment is going to appear in the upcoming season, but also, he has shared a bit more about what this moment and Sauron’s season 3 development means for audiences, as have the showrunners, Patrick McKay and JD Payne. Check out their specific comments below.

The Rings of Power Season 3 Is Finally Giving Fans the Scene They Want

Speaking with ComicBook, Vickers said of Sauron in season 3, “I think this season, it’s kind of like his journey to making the Ring. And if I think of myself as a fan who was never involved in this, the thing that I would be most excited to see from this series would probably be the forging of the One Ring because it’s kind of this pop culture thing. Everyone knows about the One Ring when it comes to Lord of the Rings…To see how he made it, I think we’ve done quite a cool interpretation of it.” As Vickers also mentioned, audiences have seen glimpses of this process, such as in flashback sequences in Peter Jackson’s original trilogy of movies, but there will undoubtedly be a much closer, more complex look at the Ring’s creation in this upcoming season.

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Showrunners McKay and Payne responded in kind about the One Ring and Sauron this season, with McKay saying of what he wants audiences to understand about Sauron in season 3, “He’s a being.” Payne jumped in to add, “With aspirations and insecurities, and the idea that he’s not just a flaming eye in the sky, but he’s a person who wants to make a ring. And what is that going to take out of him? You know, you get to see him starting off the season and not knowing how to do it.” Both showrunners also teased this season’s development of Sauron perhaps influencing audiences’ perspectives on the character the next time they sit down to watch the previous movies.

What do you hope to see from the creation of the One Ring in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3—or is there something that you’re looking forward to even more? Share your thoughts in the comments below.