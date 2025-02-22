The Rock Returns with WrestleMania 42 Reveals and to Claim Cody Rhodes’ Soul

Play video

WWE got people hyped for The Rock’s appearance on SmackDown ahead of time, and then right at the beginning of the show his appearance caused some ripples in the main event. Shortly before the third hour The Rock finally made his appearance, and The Final Boss looked like he had something on his mind. It turns out he had a lot on his mind, and his first big reveal was the location of WrestleMania 42, which will take place in New Orleans. Then Rock called out Cody Rhodes to tell him that not only does Rock want Rhodes to be “his” Champion, but that the thing he wants more than anything isn’t a brother of the Championship, but Rhodes’ soul.

It all started when Rock made the big announcement of WrestleMania 42 taking place in New Orleans in 2026. The crowd lost their minds, and it will once again be a two-night event. After that (and Rock doing a pretty cool thing by picking up a fan’s phone off the ground that fell over the barricade), Rock introduced Rhodes rather glowingly, and the Champion then hit the ring.

Rock was immensely complimentary throughout this segment of Rhodes, and at first, he did nothing but build up Rhodes’ job as Champion and how much the fans love him. Then Rock brought up that the two had become good friends after the events of WrestleMania 40, and when boos rang out at that Rock went at those pretty quickly.

Rock then brought up the last time they were all in a ring together, which was during the Raw on Netflix premiere, with Rock saying, “You are a great Champion. You are a great WWE Champion. And you know that. We have texts over the months. In fact, our moms have become good friends, show a picture of our moms. Momma Rhodes and Momma Rock. After last year’s WrestleMania.”

Then Rock started to get to what he was really after, and he started laying the groundwork by talking about how he is the most powerful man in WWE. The Rock said, “But I do know that I am the most powerful. Cody, you are a great Champion, but my friend I want you to be something that is more than a great Champion. more than our Champion. I want you to be my Champion.”

Rhodes pointed out that he was the fan’s Champion, and Rock agreed, but was talking about something bigger, and then brought up Instagram followers as a way to contrast. “The Rock is the most followed man in the world and I want you there. That’s what I mean by becoming my Champion. If you become my Champion I can open doors that you don’t know exist. I can make every dream come true. Every dream of your wife. Every dream of your little baby. I invited you to the premiere of Moana 2 in Hawaii. Thank you for letting that cross a billion dollars by the way. Your baby’s dreams’ dreams, I can make that all true for you. I just need you to be my Champion. Cody, I want you to think about something for a second. I’m a very lucky man and I have it all. The one thing that I have never had that I want more than anything is a brother. And that’s what you could be,” The Rock said.

The Rock then brought up how WrestleMania 40 played out and he respected how Rhodes stood up to him and the machine to get his match against Roman Reigns. Rock then said he didn’t want Rhodes to answer now, but would be waiting for his answer at Elimination Chamber on March 1st. Then Rock said the thing that he wanted more than anything in this world “is that”, pointing at Rhodes. Rhodes thought he was pointing at the Title, but Rock shot that down. “I don’t want that. I want your soul,” Rock said as he put his arm on Rhodes and then walked out of the ring.

